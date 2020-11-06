Diversity in COVID-19 clinical trials: The dangers of underrepresentation

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people of color are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Hispanic or Latinx people are more than four times as likely as non-Hispanic white people to be hospitalized, and Black or African American people are more than twice as likely to die due to COVID-19 compared to non-Hispanic white people. This is because race and ethnicity are linked to factors that can impact overall health, such as socioeconomic status, healthcare access, and risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to occupation.
According to Dr. Anna Wald, UW professor of medicine and head of the allergy and infectious disease division, socioeconomic disparities can lead to poorer nutrition. This contributes to high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes — all of which increase the risk of poor outcomes of COVID-19. These health factors, combined with the overrepresentation of some minority groups in the essential workforce, put these groups at the highest risk.
“We want to be able to immunize that population sooner than everybody else, since they are at higher risk for poor outcomes,” Wald said.
Before this can happen, however, vaccines have to be approved as safe and effective in clinical trials, where many minority groups are underrepresented, despite the disproportionate impact they face from the pandemic. Black Americans only make up 5% of clinical trial participants, despite making up about 13% of the U.S. population. Latinx people make up only 1% of clinical trial participants, despite making up about 19% of the U.S. population, according to Pfizer.
Without representative groups in clinical trials, the findings of studies are hard to generalize and apply to the nation’s population as a whole, which is why it is vital to increase diversity in clinical trials.
Wald acknowledged that historically, white researchers in the United States have conducted unethical trials on minority groups, and that there is also underrepresentation of some minority groups in the biomedical workforce. Both of these factors can contribute to distrust within minority groups of these types of trials and research, so Wald sees increasing communication and trust with individuals and community leaders as just one of the many ways to start increasing participation.
“You need to get to know the community,” Wald said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. You need to gain their trust. You need to provide information, and make sure people are comfortable so participation is voluntary … they need to feel confident that if something happens, that the investigator will provide the best care that’s possible.
If you’re a good match for a vaccine trial, you would be invited to speak with researchers before the trial begins to be informed about the research that’s being done, along with all the risks and potential benefits. Researchers would also answer all questions you have in order to best inform your decision of consent to the trial.
Volunteers who choose to participate would be administered either a trial vaccine or a placebo, and would then track how they feel. Participants would not be intentionally exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus during a study, and if any illness occurred, the study staff would provide the care needed to a participant.
If you’re eligible, participating in a trial is a way you can help represent your community and contribute to vital work to develop a vaccine to end the pandemic.
Reach reporter Alvin Luk at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlvinLuk5
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.