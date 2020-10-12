‘A whole new set of capabilities’: UW researchers develop technology to build 3-D artificial tissues

In a recent study, a team of researchers at the UW and Rice University has developed a new technology that demonstrated success in remotely controlling artificial tissue cells.
The study was led by assistant professor of bioengineering and pathology Kelly Stevens’ lab at the UW’s Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine and published Sept. 30 in Science Advances. Additional support in bioprinting was provided by assistant professor of bioengineering Jordan Miller’s lab at Rice University.
Daniel Corbett, a bioengineering graduate student in Stevens’ lab and the lead author of the study, said the team was inspired by the use of light in optogenetics to turn on gene expression. However, because light penetrates poorly through human tissue, Corbett said they had to leverage other forms of energy that could penetrate further in the body but still control gene expression.
The final product was heat exchangers for actuation of transcription (HEAT), a fluid system that uses heat transfer to control gene expression in 3-D printed artificial tissues containing heat-inducible cells.
HEAT is focused on the concept of coordinated cell activity, which is how complex biological processes — like developing a limb or an organ — are accomplished, according to Corbett. As groups of cells communicate and cooperate to perform their necessary functions, specific genes at the appropriate place and time are turned on or off to determine what the final cell is going to be.
“The intricacies of this process are still poorly understood, but as we start to build platforms that engineer phenomena such as controlling the position and timing of genes in controlled settings, we learn more about them,” Corbett said.
Although the team had success early on with controlled gene expression, Corbett said the biggest challenge was finding an application for this technology that showed it could be a useful tool for tissue engineering.
“We spent a long time searching for biological applications, working with endothelial cells for vascularization, or organoids, that all didn’t work,” Corbett said. “We finally hit on the liver work to show that we can modulate a liver cell line phenotype using our engineered platform.”
This isn’t the first time Stevens’ and Miller’s labs have worked with the liver. Last year, they were able to create implantable liver tissue by 3-D printing with a liquid material called bioink.
Using that technology again in this study, they bioprinted channel networks similar to vessels found in the liver and engineered liver cells to respond to heat.
“The process involved a lot of characterization of the technological components because this was a brand-new system that had never been developed before,” Corbett said. “What surprised us was how finely we could control our 3-D tissues' temperature just by flowing hot water.”
Corbett said the outcomes of this study demonstrated their ability to combine tools in tissue engineering that previously existed separately: 3-D bioprinting systems and heat shock promoters.
“Our study combined these two platforms in a new and innovative way and, in doing so, established a platform that enables a whole new set of capabilities,” Corbett said. “I think the future of biomanufacturing will continue to see the rise of novel methods and tools that allow researchers higher levels of control as we move towards the final goal of artificial organs.”
Currently, the team is continuing to work with HEAT by testing how finely they can tune the gene expression response. Although they are interested in applying this system to other organ systems, Corbett said tissue vascularization — creating a network of functional capillaries within implanted tissue — is a specific problem in the field of tissue engineering that HEAT could potentially address in the future.
Reach reporter Shannon Hong at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shannonjhhong
