How the Olympic Mountains affect Seattle’s weather

Editor’s note: Purple Rain is a column that explores relevant weather and climate topics in the Seattle region, highlighting research conducted by UW faculty.
The word “rain” has become synonymous with autumn in Seattle.
Our weather can seem perfect for most of the summer, and then in the blink of an eye, it begins to rain nearly every day.
But what keeps the autumn weather in Western Washington so wet?
During his doctoral research at the UW, Joe Zagrodnik spent a quarter surveying precipitation along the Olympic Mountains in a NASA-led mission titled OLYMPEX. Zagrodnik helped NASA with ground observations to help verify the new Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) satellite.
As one of the wettest places in the United States, some areas of the Olympics average over 10 feet of rainfall every year. During his time, Zagrodnik realized the process of precipitation formation near the mountains was much more fascinating than previously thought.
“You have insanely heavy rain falling at these locations,” Zagrodnik, now a postdoctoral researcher at Washington State University, said. “You have to have this conversion from cloud water to rain occurring extremely fast, because it takes time for cloud microphysics processes to occur. One of the big questions is, ‘How do you make that into rain so fast at the low elevations?’ That was what we were trying to figure out.”
Fascinated by his studies, Zagrodnik teamed up with atmospheric sciences Ph.D. candidate Robert Conrick to write a paper about how this newfound knowledge could lead to better weather forecasting.
The paper combined Conrick’s knowledge of weather modeling and Zagrodnik’s research from the OLYMPEX campaign.
“Robert’s focus — he’s trying to improve [weather] model understanding of precipitation microphysics,” Zagrodnik said. “I was doing it from the observational side. The idea with this paper was to use realistic model simulations with actual storms and realistic terrain to fill in the gaps between observations.”
What Conrick and Zagrodnik discovered is that small hills along the Washington coast play a huge role in the precipitation process before the moisture runs into the tall Olympic Mountains.
While the peaks in the Olympics can reach nearly 8,000 feet, what surprised the team was that as soon as the water vapor from the Pacific Ocean encountered land, the process of condensing into liquid water began.
“So we ran it one way with normal bumps, and one way with it just flat,” Zagrodnik said. “What we found was that when we made it flat, all of the enhanced precipitation shifted further inland to the lower-elevation windward slopes. It shifted more towards the higher terrain, but in the mountain range, the same amount of precipitation fell, it just fell further [downwind].”
While areas that Zagrodnik studied average well over 120 inches of rain each year, the Seattle metropolitan area receives less than one-third of that. Part of the cause for this lack of immense precipitation is due to an effect caused by the Olympics called the “rain shadow.”
When the wet Pacific storms meet the Olympic Mountains, the air is forced to rise over the high terrain, resulting in a lot of rain over the mountain region, as Zagrodnik described. On the other side of the mountains, though, the air rushes down the slopes of the Olympics toward the Puget Sound region. This sinking air can leave some regions dry while the rest of western Washington experiences rain.
“Usually for Seattle it’s best if the wind is a little bit more out of the west,” Conrick said. “If the wind is more out of the southwest, oftentimes it’s more part of the northern Sound and Sequim area that is getting rain shadowed.”
Following the heavy rain that impacts the Olympic Mountains, the precipitation becomes more showery for much of the region. But, as Zagrodnik points out, another local weather phenomena sets up — the Puget Sound convergence zone.
“After the cold front comes through, the air no longer has enough energy to go over the mountains,” Zagrodnik said. “So instead it goes around and converges on the other side.”
This convergence can often result in some of Seattle’s wettest and stormiest weather.
Over the past few weeks, the region has experienced a number of these events, which have kept Seattle under cloudy, rainy skies. A persistent northwesterly wind is allowing the convergence zone process to continue, and, as Conrick mentioned, it may last for multiple days.
As autumn ramps up, the crazy weather of western Washington is just getting started. It may seem like it rains every day in Seattle — but at least it’s not 12 feet.
