Research finds breathable ranges of ocean are shrinking due to climate change

New research from the UW shows that as the ocean warms due to climate change, marine animals will be unable to remain in their typical habitat ranges. While laboratory experiments show many marine animals can exist in higher temperatures, decreasing oxygen levels have become an issue.
“As humans, we pretty much take oxygen for granted,” Curtis Deutsch, an associate professor in the School of Oceanography, said. “But in the ocean it can be the opposite. You can easily run out of oxygen in the ocean because it’s not very abundant.”
Marine animals live in a vast variety of habitats, from freezing waters at the poles to tropical areas closer to the equator.
“This research addresses a fundamental question in marine biology: ‘Why do species live where they do,’” Justin Penn, a graduate student in the School of Oceanography, wrote in an email. “Our study shows that diverse marine animals can only live in regions where the ocean’s supply of oxygen (O2) meets their metabolic O2 demand, which itself increases with water temperature.”
The researchers modeled parts of the ocean that are livable and unlivable for the 72 different species used in the study. The models showed that, in most cases, species live right up to the edge of their livable ranges, which points to the importance of oxygen for where animals are able to live.
“We were interested in how energy shapes where a species lives in the ocean [and] where they don’t live, and we really wanted to hone in on two things — the oxygen that’s required to obtain energy; and how the energy you need depends on temperature,” Deutsch said.
Energy is essential for all living things, including those in the ocean. Oxygen is one half of a simple equation to get energy. Food is the other important part of energy, and more research into how oxygen and food are interconnected is important to understanding why marine animals live where they do.
“Food in the ocean really comes from sunlight feeding the microscopic plants, algae, on the surface of the ocean,” Deutsch said. “That’s sort of the ultimate source of almost all the food in the ocean, and so linking the geography of animal species to that would be a huge area that we’re exploring.”
However, the research also shows that climate change could be having a negative effect on the size of breathable ocean ranges.
“Anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are warming the oceans and depleting its O2 content,” Penn wrote in an email. “In the recent past, local species die offs have been linked to regional marine heat waves and rapid O2 loss. In the geologic record, global warming and O2 loss have occurred alongside global extinctions of marine species.”
This is a major concern, especially because animals need more oxygen as ocean temperatures rise. Marine animals also need more food; but, similar to oxygen, the ocean produces less of that as it grows warmer. Climate change is going to have a worrying effect on livable ranges for marine life.
There are still many mysteries as to why marine animals live in the zones they do, and what species-specific factors could play into how marine animals adapt as the ocean warms.
Understanding more about how marine animals respond to lower oxygen and food levels could lead to researchers mapping out and monitoring breathable ranges in the ocean and how climate change begins to make them smaller.
Reach reporter Zoe Schenk at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_Zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.