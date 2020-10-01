A smoky survival guide: Wildfire smoke symptoms and what to do about them

While recent smoke from the massive wildfires on the West Coast has largely cleared from the area, it’s important to be prepared for future fires that experts fear could become synonymous with late summer in Seattle.
Part of being prepared is knowing the symptoms of wildfire smoke irritation so that you can monitor your health, especially in a time where staying healthy is more important than ever.
Coughing, trouble breathing, stinging eyes, runny noses, chest pain, tiredness, and a fast heartbeat are just some of the many symptoms that may occur due to wildfire smoke exposure.
Children, pregnant people, and people who are older or have preexisting respiratory or heart conditions are at a higher risk of getting sick from wildfire smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Anyone who develops any severe symptoms should seek help from their health care provider.
According to Dr. Albert Merati, an otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat specialist) at UW Medicine, most healthy people will probably only experience short-term symptoms from smoke exposure, which will fade as the smoke clears.
“If the smoke is figuratively and literally cleared, and your friends and families are fine, and you’re still clearing your throat, have a sore throat, nasal congestion, fullness or pressure in the sinuses and the ears,” Merati said, “it's probably worth seeing your primary care doctor or your ear, nose, and throat doctor.”
This is because persisting symptoms even after the smoke has cleared may be a sign of something more serious, according to Merati.
“If your symptoms persist, it is possible that this experience with all the smoke in the region may have triggered or at least revealed an underlying problem that’s worth getting care for,” Merati said. “Whether it’s chronic sinusitis, throat problems, or ear disease, see your primary doctor, or see your ear, nose, and throat doctor if symptoms persist or if you’re concerned.”
Dr. Michele Lee, an ophthalmologist and assistant professor, also encourages patients who are experiencing lasting symptoms in the eyes to seek health care.
To alleviate the effects of the smoke on the eyes, Lee recommends preservative-free artificial tears, and to avoid medications like Visine that promise to get rid of redness, since these can make things worse in the long term. Air filters and humidifiers may also offer some relief. If these don’t help, a visit to the doctor may be worth your time.
“Preventative measures are best,” Lee said. “Getting on top of any mild irritation before it becomes a problem and staying indoors is always the best course of action.”
While Lee understands that some patients might not want to take a trip to the doctor’s office when there is no urgent emergency, her main concern is that some patients might not seek care in times of pandemics or wildfires, and the patients who choose not to come in for urgent or emergent eye problems could irreparably suffer damage from delaying care.
According to Lee, there are many things that can feel like dry eyes due to wildfire smoke, but could actually be more serious conditions, such as a bad corneal or a conjunctival infection that could be vision-threatening.
Whether it is the eyes, ears, nose, or throat, both Lee and Merati say it’s important to monitor how you feel and seek help from a doctor if you notice anything out of the ordinary, or if you’re still experiencing symptoms after the smoke has cleared. By taking these steps, we can all stay safer and be more prepared for future wildfire events.
