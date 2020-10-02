Experts warn of greater COVID-19–related respiratory risks from wildfire smoke

The recent wildfires burning in eastern Washington have led to extremely unhealthy air quality in the Pacific Northwest. Lingering smoke and pollution have made the air dangerous to breathe, especially for those with existing health problems such as lung and heart complications.
People with existing lung problems, heart problems, or chronic lung diseases like emphysema or asthma are at a high risk of heart attacks or strokes by breathing the polluted air, according to Dr. Joel Kaufman, a physician and professor in epidemiology at the UW. Kaufman highly recommends that these individuals stay indoors, with windows closed and an air purifier running.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of another hazard that impacts breathing is creating all sorts of worries for doctors and medical experts.
Since COVID-19 and wildfire smoke both affect the lungs, the combination of having both in one season has had especially "deleterious effects" on those with existing respiratory disorders, according to James Agee, an ecologist and professor emeritus from the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences.
“The air quality danger levels you see published refer to particulates less than 2.5 microns in diameter," he said in an email. "These are small enough that they pass right through the nasal passages into the lungs.”
Small particles in the air that can be easily inhaled and cause damage to the lungs have been of huge concern for doctors who are also busy treating COVID-19 patients.
“We worry that smoke from wildfires is making the effects of COVID-19 worse,” Kaufman said. “We also worry that from those who have been infected with COVID-19 will come a new group of patients developing further complications from wildfires. People who have recovered from or have an active infection with COVID may have more problems as a result of smoke exposure.”
The biggest area of concern is the long-term effects of breathing too much of the smoke, which could take place even long after the smog fully clears.
“The air quality in Seattle was at extreme levels last week,” Agee said in an email Sept. 28. “There has not been long-enough monitoring of human health concerning COVID-19 and smoke to determine if there are long-lasting effects of this smoke exposure in healthy individuals, but one would expect for those individuals with existing respiratory problems, that long-term health effects will occur.”
A recently published study from Montana suggested a correlation between summer seasons filled with heavy wildfire smoke and winter seasons with severe flu outbreaks.
“That suggests that there are lingering effects on the respiratory tract of either the acquisition of the virus or the response if you have the virus,” Kaufman said. “So this may last for a few weeks, or it may last a few months.”
Staying indoors with windows closed and an air filter running is highly recommended during this season. With the possibility of a bad flu season, be sure to get vaccinated, continue to carefully maintain social distancing, and wear a mask properly in public places.
Reach contributing writer Christopher Kim at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ChrisJYKim
