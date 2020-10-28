UW researchers use flying insects to drop sensors from the air

A team of UW researchers has created a new device that could point data gathering in the environmental sciences in a new direction — one that’s strapped to the back of a moth.
The device, a micro-sized wireless sensor, weighs approximately 98 milligrams — “about one tenth the weight of a jellybean” — and can be dropped virtually anywhere.
The team presented its research at MobiCom 2020 in September. The co-leads are Vikram Iyer, Shirley Xue, Maruchi Kim, and Anran Wang, who are all doctoral students in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering. Shyamnath Gollakota, associate professor in the Allen School, was cited as senior author of the article.
According to Kim, the main goal behind the invention was to create a device that could measure environmental data in places that are dangerous or inaccessible to humans. The other goal was to create something small enough to be transported without the need of a plane or helicopter.
“In this work we took a different approach and made our devices really small, about the weight of a toothpick, so even without a parachute they're light enough that they don't get damaged when they fall, just like how an ant could survive a fall from the top of the Empire State Building,” Kim said in an email. “The other advantage of going small and light is that we can easily mount them on live insects or tiny drones.”
The team experimented mounting the sensors on moths and small remote-controlled drones. Once the payload reaches its destination, the device can be released magnetically via Bluetooth, and it will drop to the ground and begin recording data immediately.
“This is the first time anyone has shown that sensors can be released from tiny drones or insects such as moths, which can traverse through narrow spaces better than any drone and sustain much longer flights,” Gollakota said in an article from UW News.
Because of its design and low weight, even when it is dropped from significant heights, the device “keeps its maximum fall speed at around 11 miles per hour, allowing the sensor to hit the ground safely” without sustaining any damage, according to the UW News release.
Once on the ground, the device can transmit data at ranges of up to 1 kilometer, and consume so little power that it has the potential to run for years on a single battery.
The potential applications of this new experiment are plentiful, according to Kim. For one, researchers can use drones or insects to spread sensors throughout an entire forest or farm they want to monitor.
“Environmental research like maybe detecting the spread of forest fires or monitoring emissions over a large area are potential applications,” Kim said in an email. “Smart farms could also benefit again from being able to quickly deploy things over a large area, as well as in spaces like industrial plants where you might have hard-to-reach places where you need to put a sensor.”
Kim is currently working with the Washington State Department of Agriculture to help track the invasive Asian giant hornets. With the new device attached to a live hornet, they can follow it back to the colony.
Reach reporter Christopher Kim at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ChrisJYKim
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.