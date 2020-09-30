Analysis of Venus’ atmosphere may reveal life there

Life on Venus has always seemed like an improbable idea.
Past attempts to explore Venus have only led to probes burning up within seconds of reaching the atmosphere. The planet is blanketed in carbon dioxide and corrosive and acidic sulfuric acid. The temperature on Venus is hellish — it is well over 880 degrees Fahrenheit and “hot enough to melt lead,” according to National Geographic.
This inhospitality is due to a lack of a crucial compound found on Earth: water.
“Water buffers the amount of carbon dioxide on Earth,” Michael Wong, a postdoctoral research associate in the department of astronomy, said. “But on Venus, there is no liquid water at all. Without liquid water, we see a runaway greenhouse effect where toxic gases start to build up in a planet’s atmosphere.”
Without liquid water, there is not only an environmental impact, but also a biological one.
The availability of liquid water is crucial for all known life on Earth. Everything from the smallest cell to the largest organisms requires water to survive. Water helps regulate temperature, maintains the flow of nutrients, and performs other vital functions that benefit an organism. While the human body is made up of roughly 60% water, other life forms, like microbes, require less water to survive.
“Venus’ clouds are around 85% sulfuric acid and only 15% water in a vapor form,” Wong said. “The lowest percentage of liquid water content life requires here on Earth is 60%.”
Wong believes the idea that life requires water is something that astrobiologists disregard for good reason. If life does exist on other planets, that life would have likely evolved to adapt to its environment.
“In astrobiology, we talk about biosignatures to encompass more than just liquid water,” Wong said. “A biosignature like methane could originate from an abiotic factor like a planet’s geochemical activity, or the waste product of life.”
Telescopes and probes are how we tell if there’s a biosignature on a planet.
The recent discovery of phosphine gas in Venus’ atmosphere was discovered through the use of X-ray telescopes. While phosphine gas can be a biosignature for certain molecules, the X-ray analysis only produced one identifying marker for phosphine gas. With further telescope and probe analysis, astrobiologists hope that the origin of Venus’ phosphine gas will become clearer.
“Normally, we want to have at least two markers to be certain that what we have is a biosignature,” Wong said. “It’s a lot like a barcode. One line doesn’t mean you have something unique, but multiple lines gives you useful information.”
Whether or not life does happen to exist on Venus, this discovery does present a dilemma for future space exploration.
Much like the introduction of species from different parts of the world can alter the native species in an environment, humans exploring other planets could also make a lasting impact on the life already there. Terraforming, or otherwise changing planets to better suit human habitation, would make the impact potentially devastating.
“Do we want to be concerned with the natural beauty or landscapes that exist on these other planets?” Wong said. “Or do we simply want to build the next vacation spot for Elon Musk?”
With space tourism becoming a reality, the question is no longer whether humans will travel to other planets, but rather what humanity’s legacy will be there.
“Earth is currently facing climate change, mass extinction of life, and irreversible damage we’re never going to fix,” Wong said. “While we’re figuring out if life exists out there, we should really be paying attention to life on Earth too.”
Reach reporter Andy Chia at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.