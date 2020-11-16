Your local coffee shops need you

One day, we will scrape the stickers designating a distance of 6 feet off the floor, and we will sit in crowded coffee shops and smile at strangers with maskless faces. The world will start spinning again, exactly as it was before — or will it?
On March 23, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. All non-essential businesses were to be closed immediately for at least two weeks.
Local coffee shops and other small businesses weren’t ready. How could anyone have predicted that, almost 240 days later, we would be in a situation that is the same, if not worse?
COVID-19 has hastily and dramatically influenced the world we live in. Now, on-campus presence is limited and there are statewide mandates establishing strict and necessary safety guidelines. This has had major implications for coffee shops and other local businesses, particularly those in the U-District that rely on student patrons.
Cafe Allegro has served the U-District for 46 years — it is considered Seattle’s oldest espresso bar. Currently, it is run by co-owners Chris Peterson and Kate Robinson.
“Up until now … we’ve never laid off, for economic reasons, a single person,” Peterson said. “And then, all of a sudden, you’re faced with this pandemic, and everybody gets laid off, including the owners of the shop. So, yeah, it's been a difficult road for all of our staff.”
Oftentimes, coffee shops are de facto community spaces. They act as a reprieve from the essay you’ve been staring at for too long and a shelter from the usually relentless rain. They are places of comfort — which is intentional on the part of the owners and employees who form bonds with familiar customers.
“When you walk through the door, we don’t think of people as transactions,” Robinson said. “We think of them as people and humans that could end up being our friends, our family, our colleagues … You don’t know. So, everyone who walks through is important.”
As students, most of us are members of this community for at least four years, if not longer. That role comes with the responsibility to do what we can to engage with the community positively and to do our part to support local businesses.
Tatum Frey has worked as a barista at Bean and Bagel for just over a year, which gave her a glimpse of what business-as-usual looked like just before COVID changed everything.
“So much of our business does rely on the students,” Frey said. “Right now we aren’t allowing dine-in, but we do hope to get to the point where once again we can allow that … In order to get to that point, we need to be able to stay open, and we need to have the financial resources to do that.”
In supporting a local coffee shop, we are often also supporting other members of the community.
Sarah Dolezal has been the co-owner of A Muddy Cup for 10 years, and she emphasizes this point.
“You vote with your money,” Dolezal said. “So, we try to carry almost entirely organic things and stuff from local bakeries, and if you come and support us, that’s supporting all these other small farms and small bakeries … We’re all connected.”
As individuals, we have a tragically underestimated power to make a difference. This is evident in the nail-bitingly close election we just suffered through, where several states were deemed too close to call even days after election day itself. Our power is amplified as individuals when we take individual initiative in unison.
“We do get a lot of support from students,” Dolezal said. “Even just coming and buying an 8-ounce drip coffee helps. Every little bit helps.”
Reach contributing writer Michele Rubinstein at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @michelehalleru
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.