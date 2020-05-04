Telework and temperature checks: Envisioning a post-COVID world

In the early stages of the lockdown — back when we all thought quarantine would be a mere 14 days of isolation — I expected that there would be a travel surge as soon as the restrictions were lifted. Many parts of the United States have now spent more than seven weeks under lockdown and despite rampant restlessness and stir-crazy satire, I now doubt that we’ll see a rush of people hopping on planes as we phase back to normal life.
When we do start traveling again, basic health screenings — temperature checks at a minimum — will become a standard prerequisite before being allowed to board a plane. Businesses will start reopening and airlines will start rebooting, but I predict we’ll see a slow and steady upward trend in consumer use of such services rather than a sudden spike.
After intense and prolonged exposure to messaging on the need to self-isolate and social distance — not to mention the threat of fines and potential jail time for large gatherings in some areas — there will be a sizable portion of folks who readjust to physical social interaction slowly.
Our sensitivities to public health concerns will remain heightened. Many companies will institute positions, maybe even whole departments, for sanitation management. Imagine grocery stores employing a handful of people whose sole job it is to sanitize carts, baskets, shelves, and casings all day. Even with the reopening of the country tentatively beginning, we’ll see mandated social distancing measures remain in stadiums, restaurants, movie theaters, and shops for the foreseeable future. Entry to hospitals and nursing homes will be more stringent than ever.
Telework will become a standard part of life. In many jobs, I anticipate that it will become typical to work at home on some weekdays. Such arrangements will differ based on the needs of both employer and employee, but increased telework will allow more flexibility and more productive use of time for workers. More opportunities to telework will also help women be both mothers and career-oriented if they choose.
I’m especially excited to see telemedicine become more mainstream. This will increase patient access to doctors and specialists, reduce costs, and hopefully prompt every state to copy Arizona in passing reciprocity legislation that allows healthcare professionals to practice anywhere in the nation, regardless of the state in which they originally obtained their license. Of course, all this teleworking means more chances for cybercriminals to target and exploit vulnerable individuals, companies, and their data. The UW’s zoombombers have already given us a taste of this increased threat. We will be more reliant than ever on the existence of a robust American cybersecurity industry.
Handshakes may become taboo entirely. A bizarre image springs to mind of the next generation watching pre-2020 movies and cringing whenever people shake hands. On the flip side, regular handwashing will probably become as normalized as brushing our teeth at least once a day.
In 2018, public health researchers wrote that “instilling a habit of regular handwashing in young children continues to be a challenging task, especially in developing country contexts, where it has been estimated in various studies that only 3-35% of individuals wash their hands at critical times.” But after a Herculean amount of pandemic-induced campaigning on the merits of handwashing throughout the day, more and more parents will make cultivating this habit in their children a top priority.
In addition to our acute awareness of public health concerns, I believe this generation and the next will move into the post-COVID world with a far better understanding of how precious our civil liberties are. That understanding will reap a greater willingness to proactively reclaim them if necessary.
