Rejected from my first choice: Deciding on a major/minor

What do I do if I don’t get into my first choice? Why would I ever pick a fun minor?
I came to the UW last year after what was a cutthroat admissions process: balancing the gravitational pull of other colleges, fighting within my own head about which major to pick, and having a serious case of self-doubt after a rejection from the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering .
For those coming to the school now, it is likely that they are upset about their prospects in their desired major at the UW. With a plurality of majors being capacity-constrained, it is no surprise that several students feel undervalued and ignored by the process. With apocalyptic fires across the Pacific Northwest, civil unrest, and the novel coronavirus pandemic raging on — more than ever, the UW has become an environment prone to extreme mental burdens.
Given the situation, remaining level-headed and calm is difficult, but it is the way forward. If you did not get into your first major choice, look at the related choices and find out what careers lay in these alternate paths.
For example, a computer science rejection could turn into an informatics acceptance. The UW iSchool offers several courses that can lead into software development, a noteworthy career choice for those in the Paul G. Allen School .
Even seemingly unrelated choices like economics can have big prospects at tech companies. Greg Duncan, the Senior Principal Economist at Amazon and affiliate professor in the department of economics, has taught courses like ECON 484, which delves into machine learning.
Rejections can also make you realize that you are passionate about another subject, some of which can better your journey in the long run. Philosophy, for example, is often tossed aside as being useless. However, the job prospects for philosophy majors range from market analytics to law. This major provides a great foundation for taking standardized tests like the LSAT and the GRE.
After having dropped CSE 143 and opting to S/NS my MATH 126 course during my first quarter at the UW, I realized that nothing I do here is set in stone. It is normal to restart and try again.
However, do have a plan and do your own research.
With national student loan debt rising above $1.64 trillion, it is important to identify your career path. Do not simply pick a major that only seems like a good fit. Explore classes and join clubs that further dive into new fields of interest.
Now, what about pursuing a minor?
Here’s where it gets a little bit more fun. I picked Russian language as my minor during my first quarter.
I gave up the preconceived notions of taking what was a so-called “useless minor,” perpetuated by a STEM-dominated culture in the PNW. When I did, I started to learn more about what it meant to learn something in college. Learning a language gives you the tangible ability to communicate with potentially millions of new people.
I realized that I could be truly passionate about something else that was not considered typical of a STEM student. Taking a fun minor has become the most important choice I have made at the UW thus far. The Slavic languages and literature department has given me the most useful career advice and potential career paths that match what I want to do. I plan to move into diplomacy as a result, a field quite different from software engineering. I couldn’t even imagine telling myself in the past that this is where I would end up.
So, take that leap. Take a language as a minor — bolster your resume, and have a little fun interacting with millions of new people on a more personal level. Study and minor in international relations, or history if that interests you, and see where the connections in the department can lead you.
As a reject from the Paul G. Allen School, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for rejecting me so that I could move past the pressure of STEM into a double major of economics and Russian language, literature, and culture. It has been a far more fruitful endeavour than forcing myself to enjoy a field just because it seemed like a good fit.
Despite the worsening of our situation each year, I have learned that it is not where one starts — rather, it is your ability to adapt to new and difficult circumstances that determines your success.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.