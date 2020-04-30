Professors need to say goodbye to graded attendance

Any college student with lectures before 11 a.m. knows that perfect attendance is unrealistic. Even if they’re awake for a class, there are other factors that can prevent students from getting to campus. Often these factors are unpredictable or out of a student’s control, which is why professors who unjustly sink a student’s grade for absences are not truly helping their pupils learn.
In order to keep up with assignments, classes, and just being a human, my sleep schedule has taken a hit. The number one reason I miss class is sleep deprivation and usually, it comes down to the decision of going back to sleep or inevitably falling asleep in class. In a situation like this, a student will not benefit from being in the classroom, but may lose out on a portion of their grade because of it.
In the same way, a physically ill student will neither benefit from attending class, nor benefit any of their fellow students. Especially considering COVID-19, the thought of sitting next to a sick student frustrates me. A student shouldn’t have to arrive at the point of either jeopardizing their grade or the health of countless other students.
A student also shouldn’t have to sacrifice their own physical wellbeing to satisfy an arbitrary grade category. As someone who has had to attend class while under the weather, it’s not fun, and it’s not about learning. I will usually sit miserably in the back, popping cough drops and mindlessly scribbling down notes, trying not to miss a Poll Everywhere quiz.
On an even deeper level, mandatory attendance can put certain students at an even greater disadvantage. Whether it be commuters, or students with mental or physical disabilities, it’s just not always possible to get to class.
Rosemary Lisa Jones, a student who’s graduating in the fall, can attest to this.
“I used to be a commuter, which is a pretty obvious barrier for attendance,” Jones said in a text message. “There's other things though: exhaustion… depression, anxiety, all manner of other debilitating mental conditions, and physical conditions which make travel and accessing class more difficult.”
Jones says that grading attendance can be ableist, preventing disabled students from succeeding regardless of their actual comprehension of a class. Ultimately, it’s important for professors to understand that life happens and allow students to manage their own responsibilities and constrictions.
Now, the argument behind attendance-based grading policies surrounds a student’s ability to learn and benefit from a course. Ideally, a student would attend all their lectures and get to enjoy the excellent professors and curriculum they’re paying for. Professor Ruth Martin believes the energy a teacher provides is valuable to a student’s education.
“A teacher has so much more to impart than can be seen in a set of slides — body language, voice inflections, and all the little bits of information that come in an in-person encounter are all part of an education,” Martin said in an email. “Just seeing and hearing a teacher’s passion for a subject can be inspiring.”
Martin is one of many teachers who utilize programs like TopHat and PollEverywhere to encourage participation. While many teachers use these to police attendance, Martin clarified that her use of TopHat is oriented toward encouraging engagement in a large class. She specified that she usually makes it possible for remote students to follow along and earn points as well.
Professors like Martin who truly prioritize a student’s engagement and learning have the right idea. After all, attendance and engagement are not the same thing. Half the time I show up to a morning class with the goal of securing points, I am not mentally present. On those days when it’s not possible or beneficial for me to attend class in person, I’m always grateful for teachers who post their lectures and make it possible for me to still benefit from their class online.
While the presence of a wonderful teacher is genuinely an excellent reason to attend class, many people would argue that not attending a lecture deprives a student of a real learning environment, or that they’re simply wasting their tuition if they choose not to learn in a classroom.
Thousands of Zoom University students worldwide just rolled their eyes.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a good majority of things are doable online, college classes included. While it hasn’t been easy, most students are still managing their full class loads, which only proves that a student’s presence in a classroom or in person discussion is not inherently necessary for them to excel in a class.
Speaking of online classes, considering many UW students have gone home to a variety of time zones and living situations, one would expect professors to cater grading policies to these situations. However, many teachers are still forcing attendance with participation grades and Poll Everywhere, despite not knowing whether their students will be awake, or have the technology to participate in a Zoom lecture.
Freshman Mason Nelson, who’s taking class from his home in Eastern Washington, considers himself lucky to be able to, fairly easily, continue his education but thinks it’s unfair to students in rough situations that attendance can still affect their future.
“I think grading on in class attendance now assumes that schooling is the only thing we are dealing with this quarter and is fairly blind as a professor,” Nelson said. “Making someone’s participation a real factor in their future at the school and possibly beyond while we are all stretched thin seems like a lack of understanding and more cutthroat than we need right now.”
In such trying times, where students are struggling with money, an unprecedented social climate, and for many, losing the freedom of being away at college, the last thing we should have to worry about is failing a class because we weren’t another black screen in a Zoom gallery.
Now, don’t get me wrong, there are benefits of going to class, in person or online. I definitely miss the routine of walking through the U-District to get to my lectures at Kane Hall and would do anything to be sitting in a giant lecture hall laughing at a professor’s bad joke. Martin is right, a teacher’s expertise and personality in a lecture truly makes going to class worth it.
My problem is, no matter how much we love seeing a professor, if they’re judging our understanding of their curriculum based on a number of absences, they’re not doing students, and our resilience, justice.
