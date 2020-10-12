The viral sensation caught a viral infection

I feel I need to make some very important clarifications before you read this article.
The mass death and societal uprooting caused by the coronavirus pandemic are nothing short of a global tragedy, as I’m sure readers are well aware. In April 2020, the death toll in the United States alone surpassed the number of American lives lost during the Vietnam War. And that was less than three months into the pandemic.
Thousands of people have died sick and alone, quarantined away from their families. To undermine that historic loss at all is disrespectful at best and horrific at worst. This should not be disputed.
Being amused that someone is potentially deathly sick should absolutely make you feel uncomfortable –– yes, even if it’s the president. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be amused; right now that sentiment is completely valid. I just can’t believe we’re culturally in a time where that can be justifiably said.
I believe it was American savant Larry the Cable Guy who once said, “I don’t care who you are, that’s funny right there.”
Donald Trump getting COVID-19 is hilarious, and no one can convince me that it isn’t. President Trump, who has downplayed the virus at every turn of this decade-long year, who whined and blamed everything but his own leadership for the hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths, has succumbed to the very same “kung-flu” he hatefully spewed. The virus he used to weaponize his blatant racism and xenophobia poetically affected the only person he actually cares about –– himself.
It’s one thing to laugh that a person has the coronavirus, but it’s an entirely different story to laugh at how they handle it. Trump's response is so stupidly on point for him that it killed any notion that this could be a hoax, on top of the idea that it might somehow humble him into finally doing something helpful.
No — according to him, he’s “defeated” it in less than a week, urging others not to let it “dominate your life” in perhaps the most inconsiderate tweet ever put to screens. Anyone with this virus, anyone with asthma, or anyone who’s even gone swimming, for that matter, can attest that having your lungs restricted will most certainly dominate your life, sometimes to the point of killing you.
“The man … has underlying health conditions,” said a student at Local Point who wished to remain anonymous. “He is absolutely not [cured].”
Students on campus, the media, and hopefully most people on Earth aren’t buying his act.
“That’s not to say anyone expects Trump to die from it — far from it, actually,” Benjamin Valenti, a UW student, said. “Trump has socialized health care, after all. He’s got the entire nation’s healthcare behind him. I don’t think anyone’s going to let him die.”
On Oct. 5, Trump returned to the White House from a three-day stay at Walter Reed Hospital. As he stood on a balcony and watched his helicopter depart, video caught what looked to be Trump breathing with difficulty –– choking, one might call it.
Now I don’t believe in ghosts, and far be it from me to say what the dead might do. But if their spirits are sitting there watching the White House and they saw that, I have to imagine that they got a pretty good laugh out of it.
At this very moment, there are 20,000 black empty folding chairs sitting outside of the White House barricade. They account for less than 10% of Americans who have died, and are dying every day, from COVID-19. They are all poised to see whether maybe — just maybe — this administration will finally address this danger for what it is.
Reach writer Luke Schaefer at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lookassschaefer
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.