Senate’s future is on primary ballot

With Super Tuesday behind us, the Democratic primary field has dwindled to two viable candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. They roughly split the 1,357 delegates on Super Tuesday while no other candidate made significant ground.
On paper, they couldn’t appear more dissimilar. Biden has built his campaign on a return to normalcy. Sanders has built his on a sweeping political revolution. As important as understanding the policies of either candidate, is understanding the office they’re running for.
The presidency has real power. They appoint supreme court justices who rule on our civil liberties and can preside for well over a generation. But on legislative issues, where Biden and Sanders diverge most, the president has relatively little sway.
The boldest, most progressive plans from either candidate — Biden’s carbon tax and dividend or Sanders’ Medicare For All — will ultimately have to pass through Congress. For the most part, their agendas are legislative rather than executive.
More than ever before, evidence suggests the top of the ticket will affect everything beneath it. The Democratic nominee’s ability to campaign on behalf of those senators and representatives — and win — is the most important issue facing Washington state voters as they turn in or postmark their ballots by March 10.
The one policy that both Biden and Sanders do have in common might make it almost impossible to get those things done: neither candidate supports eliminating the filibuster.
The modern filibuster is a feature of the Senate that requires a supermajority — 60 out of 100 affirmative votes — to end debate on a topic. This essentially overrules the simple majority needed to pass legislation.
In its earliest days, a filibuster kept senators at work for hours or even days at a time, waiting for the majority to capitulate and abandon the legislation. Filibustering was exhausting. In modern times, the Senate can move on to other issues without closing debate on earlier legislation. To filibuster no longer means to hold up other bills. The evolution of the filibuster has encouraged senators to use it more frequently.
Biden and Sanders are both intimately familiar with the power of the filibuster. Under the Obama administration, the Senate minority held practically every piece of legislation to a 60-vote threshold.
Republican filibusters chipped away at the economic stimulus package in 2009, prolonging the recession. Democrats compromised on the Affordable Care Act and dropped its public option, which Biden now promises to implement. The filibuster doomed the Dodd-Frank Act and legislation on immigration and climate.
Yet both candidates have shied from opposing the filibuster on the campaign trail. They may fear the idea of an unrestrained Republican Senate majority. But Democrats themselves will have to attain a historically large senate majority if they hold any hope of passing real progressive legislation.
The candidates’ effect on Senate and House races this year is two-fold. Split-ticket voting — the practice of casting your ballot for different parties in different contests — has become less and less common in recent years. All 34 states with Senate races in 2016 voted for the same party in the presidential election.
It’s not enough for the democratic nominee to win in November; they need to flip states in the general election that are targets for Senate Democrats. For an idea of who stands the best chance, look at primaries that have already taken place.
Biden and Sanders split Maine and Colorado, states with Republican senators that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. Senate Democrats are also targeting states such as Alabama and North Carolina in November.
The second effect is messaging. Seats are won in red states when candidates bring in moderate Republicans. Those same voters wouldn’t mind a Republican Senate to “check” a more vocally progressive Sanders administration.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, an influential Democrat, raised his concerns in South Carolina. People are concerned Democrats could have someone atop the ticket who “would cause down-ballot carnage,” he said on CNN.
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has endorsed Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were strong advocates against the filibuster and promised “structural change” in their campaigns. The indifference of the two remaining frontrunners toward the filibuster amplifies the importance of local races across the country.
Reach contributing writer Janick Gold at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @janickgold
