The new ‘E’ in STEM — economics

“Oh? You study economics? Are you a business major at the Michael G. Foster School of Business?”
No, I’m not: I’m in the UW’s department of economics.
I recently received a message from the department’s very own advising mailing list about the recent approval of the CIP Code change for economics at the UW. Although there is a popular belief that economics is just another business major, this change has officially designated economics as a STEM major, effective autumn 2020.
The CIP Code changes the major title from Economics into Econometrics and Quantitative Economics, “a program that focuses on the systematic study of mathematical and statistical analysis of economic phenomena and problems,” according to CIP Code standards.
With the notorious “weedout courses” ECON 200 and 201 being prerequisites to Foster, where one in four UW freshmen apply, UW students harbor a lot of misplaced hatred for economics.
To quell any preconceived notions, I’d like to say that these classes are not representative of the major. Economics is not all just theory about supply and demand.
Unfortunately, the UW has a bad habit of using dry and often absent professors. They rush through material, leaving behind anyone who doesn’t dedicate an obscene amount of time studying for them (I’m looking at you, CSE 143).
With such a competitive system for these highly desired STEM majors, like computer science and engineering, people who might have been inclined toward STEM may get discouraged by several of these weedout classes. I certainly felt that way.
However, there is a case to be made for economics.
Boasting a 55% acceptance rate as of spring 2020, economics is one of the least competitive STEM majors; about half of all applicants get in each quarter. There are also unlimited attempts to apply to the major, offering students a chance to apply every quarter.
After receiving admission, the economics major gives you the freedom to pick elective classes to fulfill major requirements. After taking ECON 300, more than 30 elective ECON classes are available to you –– all of which offer a wide array of opportunities for different strengths that other STEM departments can’t exactly offer.
In ECON 422, you learn about finance and investment with a heavy emphasis on intertemporal portfolio optimization, or how to maximize your returns in the stock market. This class is great for those who want to use finance in their careers.
In ECON 450/451, you learn about public finance and methodology for government policy. These classes are great for prospective political science majors or for those who want to work in taxes or auditing.
In ECON 471/472/473, you touch upon comparative advantage, commercial policy, and international trade. Pair this with a language or international relations major and you have a strong resumé for work in the United States Foreign Service.
For those who are more math and technology-inclined, ECON 487 uses data science and machine learning to create models for strategic pricing. This is a great option for those who want to pursue a doctorate or further research.
Besides all these innovative classes, economics majors all have to have a baseline level of regression analysis. This bar gives the UW economics department a competitive advantage in the job market against some other schools and majors which prefer strong quantitative skills.
In every ECON class I have taken, there has been heavy emphasis on the scientific method, empirical evidence, math and statistics, and model creation. Coupled with a baseline level of econometrics, all these facets make the economics major worthy of a STEM title.
For those prospective students looking for a STEM major, give the new “E” in STEM a chance!
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.