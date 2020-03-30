Menchavez: The classist, uneven playing field of online courses

Writer’s note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
The decision to move all spring quarter instruction online has created an uneven playing field for academic success for some students. Students who are international, low-income, or struggle with their mental health, for example, are severely disadvantaged.
With these factors in mind, I call on the UW to take appropriate steps to put the students above profit. This means taking steps to ensure that the UW is alleviating the student body’s concerns during this time of fear and uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disadvantaged students may face significant boundaries this quarter. Their grades may reflect their inner strain. Because of this, grades this quarter should be distributed on a pass/fail basis.
With the fast quarter system and competitive nature of getting into your major, it’s unfair for these students to be disproportionately affected by online classes and to suffer the consequences in their long-term UW experience.
“It's really hard for some students to focus at home who may have family issues or simply don’t have a dedicated study area, as a library, would offer,” Vishank Rughwani, a sophomore who moved back to Dubai for spring quarter, said in an email. “Working from home is a major issue as it results in a lot of hardship for some students.”
Khang Zhie Phoong, a sophomore who will be living in Singapore for spring quarter, agreed, placing an emphasis on the lack of resources from being off campus.
“There are people who do not have access to reliable and stable wifi, and have always relied on on-campus resources for them to pursue their education,” Phoong said in an email. “There are also others who have to worry about and take care of their families amid the anxiety and fear from the coronavirus outbreak.”
Contextualizing the impact of the lack of access to resources allows for a better understanding of how societal class structures impact students’ experiences, especially those who are low-income.
In the same vein, this quarter’s tuition costs should be reduced.
Students have spoken out on facing unemployment and their inability to pay rent, which gives context to even more levels of difficulty added onto some students’ experiences this quarter.
The UW’s decision to move classes online and assume that all students will equally be suitable to adjust to them is dangerous. It reveals the underlying classism and capitalist structures of the university.
Although a student petition had over 12,000 signatures on reducing tuition, the UW has decided that tuition will remain the same. This also includes building and recreational fees.
“In [the UW’s] FAQ to students, UW said that the ‘education is still an excellent education and the degree or credential that you earn will have the same value’ regardless of it being online or in-person,” Phoong said in an email.
“I do not agree because education is so much more than the curriculum, it is also about the experience of face-to-face consultations with our instructors that cannot be compared to a virtual meeting and the access to educational resources such as libraries and labs.”
Eric Tang, a junior studying business administration, questions why we are paying for resources that we don’t have access to.
“Simply put, an online learning environment cannot compare to an in-person education program,” Tang said in an email. “Not only should the base tuition be lowered, but extra fees that are added to students' tuition (i.e. building renovation fees, recreational facility fees) should be waived. With many students suddenly displaced outside of the UW campuses, some would be paying these fees for no reason.”
These displaced students include international students that make up 17% of the student body. For this reason, every class should be required to be recorded and uploaded to canvas with no attendance based grading.
“I'm in a time zone that is 11 hours ahead of the Pacific Northwest timezone so I would have to be up at 5 a.m. [for classes],” Rughwani said in an email.
The UW has not given strict guidelines for accessibility of all courses this quarter to their faculty and staff, leaving it up to the students to contact professors themselves.
“I am in a different time-zone that is 15 hours ahead, and it makes it very difficult to attend online lectures or sections,” Phoong said in an email. “The time difference will affect my academic abilities. I am worried about how I am going to schedule my time to accommodate the difference.”
When the UW kept campus open and pressured students to attend classes during the early outbreak of COVID-19 until someone on campus tested positive, we saw how the UW handles situations where they’re faced with a decision between institutional profit and the wellbeing of its students. Although this pandemic is an unprecedented situation and the UW is trying to consider public health factors in their decision making, their inaction of alleviating the difficulties facing marginalized communities this quarter speaks volumes.
This is not the time to be complicit. Make classes more accessible for students who aren’t domestic. Lower tuition costs for students who can’t afford it and are facing housing insecurity or unemployment.
Understand the severity of forcing marginalized communities into courses online who may not have the resources to withstand it. An unprecedented time calls for unprecedented actions.
