Eastside story: Are light rail delays worth the wait?

By now, the light rail delays are old news. If you’re a commuter, you’ve been dealing with them for the last month, and if you’re not, you don’t care.
In case you’ve managed to not leave campus for the past month and are uninformed, though, the delays are caused by the Connect 2020 project, aiming to expand light rail service to the Eastside. From Jan. 4 until March 15, trains are slowed from one every six minutes at peak service times to one train every 13-15 minutes.
In addition, commuters have to transfer trains to continue riding at Pioneer Square station, with bicycles not allowed on the platform to reduce congestion.
Sound Transit hasn’t just left riders out to dry (or get wet, in the Seattle rain), though. They’ve added an extra carriage to every train to increase capacity, and instructions on transferring and delays run over the P.A. every couple minutes; they even changed the announcements toa man’s voice which captures more people’s attention, apparently.
The transfer isn’t all that bad as the delays allow trains to sync up, so that the transfer only takes a minute or so, tops.
Still, that doesn’t change the fact that the delays have had a significant effect on commuters.
“I used to leave at 9 a.m. or later, now I have to leave earlier or worry about being late,” junior Mohammed Adam said.
Other students echoed similar sentiments. When balancing time between sleeping, homework, and studying, having to wait twice as long just for your ride to school is tough. It’s not like you could do it on the train, either; even the Sound Transit website is telling commuters to expect to stand for the duration of their ride.
Is it all worth it for the expanded service, though? The general consensus seems to be not really. As Adam said, he’s not really sure whether or not he’s even going to use the newly expanded service.
“Still, it’s better that there’s a delay, you know, than saying ‘we’re going to shut down the light rail,’” Adam said.
The light rail is getting shut down temporarily again this weekend, though only between Capitol Hill and SODO stations. On the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and Mar. 14-15, shuttle buses are substituted for the light rail between those stations. At least Sound Transit has provided an alternative, but shuttle buses are significantly smaller and take a lot longer to get to their destination than even the delayed light rail since they have to contend with infamous Seattle traffic on their routes.
It’s not fantastic that there are delays, and don’t expect to be rewarded with universally helpful expanded service. Sound Transit seems to be doing the best they can to help the delays and they should only continue for another couple of weeks. Just make sure to leave plenty of extra time for your commute, even if that means taking your breakfast on the go.
