The dangers of idolization

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Sept. 18, my first reaction was to feel as if the world was ending — for real this time.
The media had portrayed her as one of the last protectors of democracy in the United States, because if the election was at all disputed by the current president, a Supreme Court with a conservative majority would be more likely to side with him. After her death, I saw a lot of posts discussing how quickly reproductive rights would be revoked from people across the country.
My initial reaction of complete despair, however, was dampened as I began to read more about her and her political beliefs. Yes, she was an advocate for women’s rights and stood as a role model for a lot of women, but she also had a speckled history when it came to voting on Indigenous rights and the rights of people who are incarcerated.
For me, she was simply a powerful woman and a feminist icon. I could admire her from afar, but I never paid much attention to the actual decisions she wrote.
It’s time for this kind of blanket idolization of politicians to stop and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is just one of many. Now paying more attention to politics, I’ve noticed that there are a lot of politicians with rabid fan bases who refuse to hear anything bad about the politicians they support.
I’m not completely innocent here, I’ll admit. I was all in for Elizabeth Warren during the primaries and was annoyed when I would read Twitter comments pointing out her flaws. To me, she seemed like the best candidate and I always wondered why the little things she did wrong in the past mattered.
I then took a step back and reevaluated, reading more sources and different opinions. Her use of her “Native American” ancestry, for example, is insensitive and morally wrong. She isn’t the perfect person, but my blind support for her made me angry and defensive whenever I saw criticism of her, and it ultimately made me support her even more.
“It's important to have heroes, but we should make sure our admiration doesn't prevent us from seeing the whole picture,” Preston Sahabu, a civil engineering graduate student, wrote in an email.
Understanding and appreciating the work elected officials do is valuable. Oftentimes, politicians who are idolized stand out from the norm in some way and as such, have pushed the boundaries of what is accepted in politics.
Bernie Sanders is an example of this. When he first ran for president in 2016, a lot of his ideas were seen as too radical. Now, however, “mainstream” Democrats have begun to adopt some of those same policies. On the flip side, Sanders has been accused of sexism and paying women who worked on his 2016 campaign less.
“People are by nature imperfect, and expecting someone to always perform or act in a certain way is harmful to them (and to a certain extent you),” Quinn Rector, a sophomore, wrote in an email. “There are definitely politicians that I admire that have also made decisions in their past that I don’t agree with. I think we should hold people to a high standard of ethics and service, but I don’t think we should place anyone so high as to be infallible.”
Being able to idolize a politician often comes from a place of privilege: It’s easy to blindly support someone who upholds the system that benefits you. Politicians are elected to serve the people, but they also hold a lot of power. Once they step onto a pedestal that those who idolize them provide, it becomes a lot harder to hold them accountable to their actions. It also becomes a lot harder to accept any flaws they have.
When you support an elected official unequivocally, you are more likely to go along with anything they say rather than think through ideas and policies yourself. It’s easier to idolize politicians and support what they say without doing much research on your own.
There are a lot of flaws when it comes to politics in the United States right now. A step that we, as voters, can take to help alleviate them is to stop overlooking the shortcomings of politicians. Applaud the advancements elected officials make, but be wary of becoming counterproductive and uncritical of their mistakes.
