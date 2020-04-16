The resilience of language learners

Sticky notes were littered everywhere. Stuck to the fridge, inside every cabinet, on the bookshelf, and even on the spoons, forks, and knives. Inscribed on them were foreign scripts. In the background was the indistinguishable audio of a foreign conversation. On the computer were subtitled scripts, showcasing a vastly different environment than the typical dorm room.
Welcome to the daily life of aspiring sociolinguistic and linguistic anthropology major and enthusiast, first year student Joel Slominski. Inspired to maintain an immersive language learning environment despite the novel coronavirus and its impact on the format of spring quarter, Slominski took the initiative to move to his own place where he could continue to learn Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.
Many language learners face immense struggles to master their language, ranging from spoken comprehension and pronunciation, to an entirely foreign script.
While I sit in my house watching the subtitled version of Kitchen attempting to hone my Russian skills, I am slowly coming to a realization about this quarter.
Right now, while many students deal with significant physical, mental, and social hurdles between them and studying their subject material efficiently, language learners are an exemplary testament to the resilient nature of students. They teach us that, despite the challenges we all face, there is still another way to succeed.
For Slominski, these challenges come in the way of pronunciation. Languages like Hindi and Urdu use aspirated consonants, or the expulsion of air like the “h” in the word “hit” that, when changed, can completely change the meaning of the word. Typically, this distinction would be learned by listening to your professor’s voice in a classroom setting and by other native speakers.
However, over Zoom it becomes increasingly difficult to hear the audio clearly and hear these different nuances in pronunciation.
Slominski faced another unique difficulty. Urdu uses a Perso-Arabic script “normally written in the Nastaliq style.” While in class he could see his professor write out the scripts on the whiteboard and use in-person help, he is now limited by distance.
“Language is about resilience,” Slominski said. “You’re going to see new and different situations. That’s daunting for sure, but in situations like that, language has taught me to make little steps to work toward those.”
Laura Myers, another first year student, is getting in touch with one of her native languages: Korean.
“My biggest problem was relearning the fundamentals,” Myers said. “It’s my first time taking a language in college and it was hard to find my place in the curriculum.”
Despite having faced comedic embarrassments, like the time she mixed up the word mushroom, 버섯 (‘bosot’), and the phrase take off, 벗다 (‘bottta’), when addressing a lady in a Korean market, Myers has continued to keep chugging forward with a smile on her face.
“We’re all trying to learn how to navigate,” Myers said. “Even though I make mistakes, that’s how I get better. Learning a new language really helps you to accept mistakes.”
Humility is a universal trait acquired when learning a new language. Language learners have to come to terms with facing embarrassment everywhere they use their budding language skills. While it may garner a few laughs, Myers is the one truly benefitting from the situation. In turn, she embodies the essence of language learning by embracing humility and demonstrating resilience.
Myers now deals with the same distance that has kept other language learners from their usual routine. She highlights collaborative, creative projects and the linguistic intimacy built in a classroom setting as the aspects she will miss the most about learning a language. Without that connection to other students, language learning suffers greatly. After all, we use languages to communicate. Without anyone to communicate with, what are we learning languages for at all?
This outlook does not stop Myers from continuing to practice her language.
She continues to practice Korean with her mother in place of a classroom setting, an accommodation that lets Myers hone her speaking and listening skills. She uses the lessons in additional textbooks to really delve into her subject despite the problems given due to the novel coronavirus.
Time and time again, those with the drive to communicate in other languages will see the fruits of their labor. Those with the ability to face social isolation and humility can be assured that their struggle has helped them to develop inner strength and will aid them through anything.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.