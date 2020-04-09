How I’m saving lives in isolation, including my own

My initial thought when flying home to San Francisco in March when COVID-19 cases increased in Seattle was not contracting the virus itself, I was more worried about how I was going to manage what I was already diagnosed with: severe anxiety.
Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults in the United States, and queer folks like me are more than twice as likely as our heterosexual counterparts to undergo some sort of mental health condition in our lifetime. I grew concerned about how folks like myself who struggle with their mental health would handle this pandemic.
For me, the anxiety of balancing my mental health, grades, and the threat of COVID-19 was unbearable.
I manage my anxiety by keeping myself busy and strengthening connections with my various communities on campus. The shift from a constant schedule with my communities to staying isolated at home created a new normal that forced me to confront my anxiety in ways I never had before.
My first week of social distancing was met with severe anxiety attacks. I knew I needed to form new habits while indoors to continue to save lives from COVID-19, as well as my own from my mental health.
Social media is a great tool to keep busy during this lockdown, however, it poses significant triggers. This led me to cut down my intake of social media.
My body dysmorphia and depression was triggered by my constant consumption of Instagram posts of celebrities still doing high intensity ab workouts while in lockdown. I learned to validate myself, which has been crucial in countering these triggers.
I was no longer able to go to the gym and my newfound means of exercise was to go on fresh air walks and take dance classes online. Although it’s not my usual routine and I’m not getting shredded like Instagram influencers are, I’m doing what I need to do to survive. Unfollowing triggering content, staying active with the resources I have at home, and caring for my mental health has helped give my mind and body the best chance it has to heal.
On the days where my anxiety hits harder than usual and wants me to shut down and do nothing, I validate that feeling. Lying in bed and binge watching the entire Hunger Games series in one day is completely valid. I did it twice. I chose to not allow the misconception that we must constantly be moving to invalidate the time I need to comprehend this unprecedented time. I woke up and chose to fight through another day; that itself is a win for me.
I remind myself that this is not going to last forever. I use Zoom to continuously meet with my campus communities for weekly meetings and bonding movie nights. I hold wine night FaceTime calls with my friends which have become the most fun I’ve had all year.
I also value the simple phone calls with my mentees from campus, reminding me during this uncertain time that their love and support is certainly present. Through these acts of resilient community connection, I’m able to remind myself who and what will be waiting for me when we rise out of this together.
I’ve also found solace in creative expression. From reflections to poetry, my suppressed thoughts found a home in writing in my journal. It has given me a clearer mind that leaves me more suitable to maneuver my anxiety through this uncertain time. I also continue to dance in isolation by offering free online dance workshops to the community, taking donations toward relief funds for small businesses in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Using my art as a way to still build, and give back to, community has been therapeutic and a reminder of the importance of art during times of fear.
In the midst of a global pandemic and a time where we’re asked to be apart, this new reality poses a significant barrier in the way of me overcoming my battle with anxiety. These newfound habits help me in this struggle and remind me that even in isolation I am not alone.
I practice social distancing indoors to save the lives of others. This last month in isolation reminded me to also protect my mental health, and save my own life too.
Reach writer Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
