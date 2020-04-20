Confronting white privilege in the environmental movement

150,000 deaths per year are estimated to be attributed to climate change. The health of millions more is compromised. But Mother Nature is not random, and neither are we. In America, deaths are overwhelmingly centralized in poorer neighborhoods, Indigenous territory, and black communities.
In 2011, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder made the decision to temporarily switch Flint’s water source from treated piping water to the Flint River. A flood of complaints began to trickle in, residents observing that their water was a foul smell and color. The state upheld that the water was safe to drink. Citizens, the majority of whom were African American, stood outside the city hall, showing off copper colored “drinking” water — many covered in rashes — only to be reassured by city officials that they were fine.
In 2015, a study conducted by Virginia Tech provided an explanation: the water was highly contaminated with lead, fecal coliform bacteria, and chlorine. Meanwhile, excruciatingly slow action was being taken by the government. It didn’t matter though — the damage caused by the water was irreversible. An outbreak of Legionnare’s disease killed 12 and sickened 90. All residents were exposed to a cancer-causing chemical (total trihalomethanes). The blood-lead levels in the city’s children nearly doubled.
Do you think the Flint water crisis would have occurred if its residents were middle class and white?
Environmental racism, coined in the 1980s, is a term that refers to the way in which marginalized communities are disparately affected by issues related to the environment. This means dumping trash, building toxic waste facilities, and depositing chemicals in poor, often black, communities. In other words, environmental racism refers to the placing of the greatest burdens upon those with the least number of resources to fight it.
Jessica Hernandez, a former Ph.D. student at the UW, has dedicated her studies to topics in environmental racism. As an Indigenous person, she is particularly concerned with the vulnerability Native Americans have to the changing climate. Rising seas are displacing tribes, their lands are reaching inability to produce crops, and their children are facing alarming rates of malnourishment. Yet the EPA remains extremely quiet.
“[It] is the ongoing genocide that built this settler country,” Hernandez said. “As communities of color, we cannot rely on governmental agencies or other settler power structures, because their priorities and goals are drastically different.”
To make matters worse, the environmental ignorance held by the United States isn’t just affecting us. It affects developing nations all around the world, as we continue to dump our never-ending trash flow onto countries like China, India, Pakistan, Ghana, and more.
And it’s not just any trash flow.
“This is waste generated from electronics — from headphones to laptops to phones — that we tend to ignore or not take into consideration in sustainability discourses,” Hernandez said. “These are sent to developing countries where they generate hazardous air from the toxins and chemicals the e-waste creates.”
It is estimated that 50-80% of our e-waste is exported to developing nations. As we habitually upgrade our phones and laptops, those in charge of handling our waste are facing devastating health consequences: burns, infected wounds, respiratory problems, chronic nausea, ulcers, and cancer.
Until the United States decides to shift its focus from the economy, it will be responsible for the deaths and injuries of thousands around the world. Kristi Straus, a lecturer in the UW’s College of the Environment, highlighted that the United States is the only developed nation which has not signed the Basel Convention, an agreement which restricts the exportation of e-waste to developing countries and is supported by 187 nations.
So, what can we do? I asked Hernandez and Straus the same question. On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we must offer our planet a unified response. We must remind ourselves of the shared role we maintain in the changing climate, and recognize that its devastating effects are not forthcoming. They are here. We must call our senators, our representatives, we must get out and vote. Lastly, we must educate ourselves; according to Straus, “we cannot move towards solutions until we feel the pain associated with the damage we are causing.”
