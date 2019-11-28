Grateful and thankful

Thanksgiving season gives us a chance to reflect on the things we are most thankful for, no matter how big or small. Here are some of the things that the Opinion Staff are most grateful for this year.
Suhani Dalal: “My love for the planet”
Damp, wilted leaves scatter across the sidewalk in front of my apartment. Just a few days prior, a palette of red, orange, and yellow painted a much different scene that I admired on my tree-lined walk to class. The changing seasons always excites me and is something that I am so thankful to experience daily.
While back home in California, I was spoiled with an endless summer haven of radiant warmth and receding ocean tides. Growing accustomed to Seattle’s weather made me appreciate simultaneously irregular and cyclical nature. As the Quad changes throughout the quarters, students gradually slow their fast pace to absorb the seasonal bloom. The rare greeting of beating sunlight gleaming through the branches induces sincere happiness in students more familiar with the persistent rains.
I have always been an admirer and advocate of nature, and moving up north has only amplified my love for the planet. It has become more difficult in recent times to maintain positivity in regard to conservation and environmental protection, but I am reminded every time I leave class how precious the world is and how important it is to treasure all its beauty.
Andre Lawes Menchavez: “Art of dance”
I’ve always found the performing arts to be a special tool of empowerment for me. Growing up queer, femme, and of color meant I always felt like my identities never fit within the standards established by the world I lived in. However, finding the art of dance in a community where my non-conformity was applauded allowed me to use the arts as a tool of empowerment to harness my authentic self. This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the ability to have free access to artistic expression on campus.
As one of the captains of the UW Hip Hop Student Association, I’ve recognized throughout this last quarter how lucky I am to be in a community of dancers of all backgrounds who come together with a common love of dance. My team hosts free weekly workshops for students on campus that are taught by dance artists from across Seattle. In today’s world where a lot of marginalized communities don’t have access to such opportunities, I am incredibly privileged and thankful to have the chance to partake in them. I’m thankful to have the ability to use dance as my own tool of healing, and I am thankful to be in a space where I am both accepted and included for being me: femme, queer, and Filipinx.
Tiasha Datta: “Time to learn all that I want to learn”
I am so grateful that I have the opportunity, time, and money to study whatever I want. Many people around the world pursue higher education for one purpose only: to gain credentials to obtain a job in order to make a living. I am not expected to work, rather I get four years set aside to just learn things!
My mom did not attend many years of tertiary school, and has worked extremely hard all these years to support our family. She wants me to have an easier, stable future than she did, one in which I can be self dependent.
It has taken many years of fighting for me to be able to study linguistics and Spanish instead of a major with more career prospects. I get to go to class everyday and learn about things that make my soul happy, and I will never take this for granted. My parents finally support my academic dreams without the pressure of a stable end goal.
There are not enough years for me to major in everything that I am passionate about, so I am thankful that there are so many accessible resources on campus to learn about different fields, and thankful that I have the time to learn all that I want to learn. Many people have to work, and cannot take extra time outside of classes to do this. There is a club for every niche interest, and hundreds of interesting talks in the departments I am interested in.
Marissa Gaston: “A splendidly lush corner of the world”
It’s been two years since I last experienced the sort of autumn John Keats describes as a “Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness / Close bosom-friend of the maturing sun.” Twelve months ago, I was living in Israel’s Negev desert where my days unfolded in a city flanked on all sides by sun-seared sand and stone. Since recently returning to Seattle, I’ve been relishing our cool, misty mornings, and the incredible vividness of trees suddenly doused in blood, gold, and fire. Though I was born and raised among the Pacific Northwest’s waters, mountains, and forests, it’s as if I’m seeing them for the first time. This Thanksgiving, among so many other blessings, I am grateful to have my roots in such a splendidly lush corner of the world.
