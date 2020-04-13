UW isn’t ‘boundless’ for students with disabilities

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, I assumed that the university was already doing everything it could to support students with disabilities.
As a student with a disability, I was completely wrong.
The coronavirus has exposed how the UW has been holding back on increasing accessible learning resources for students, a failure that has led to an unsuitable learning environment for those with disabilities.
It's frustrating to know that I could have had a completely different learning experience all this time if the UW invested little more time and money into accessibility.
With instruction moving online, the UW has been training faculty and staff in learning how to use online teaching tools such as Zoom Pro and Microsoft Teams, to ensure students can continue their education online.
But why did the UW wait for a global pandemic to invest in this kind of training, which could have revolutionized students' learning experience years ago? To me, this shows the university doesn’t care about non-disabled students and their experience.
“I think students who have needed distance learning for a long time now... even when we were doing in-person classes, and they are really benefiting from it now,” Christine Lew, director of the Student Disability Commission, (SDC) said.
The SDC strives for increasing accessibility on campus through events like the Ableism and Coronavirus Webinar and #DistanceLearningNow. The latter works toward making education at the UW include principles of universal design and thus, increasing accessibility for all.
“One thing we have been advocating for a long time is getting Zoom Pro for everybody and as soon as everything moved remote, UW was like here is all the money,” Lew said.
SDC has been encouraging the UW to invest in Zoom Pro accounts for everyone in order to close the barriers of inaccessible communication. Zoom Pro offers additional disability resources such as closed captioning, automatic transcripts, screen reader support, and keyboard accessibility.
Accessibility has been increased tenfold this quarter, as many professors are now recording all their lectures — which means captions can be provided by UW Disability Resources for Students (DRS) — and utilizing the vast ability of Canvas. Canvas can translate documents into audio, OCRed PDF, or other kinds of files that make it more accessible for screen-reader users. Technology has some amazing capabilities, and coronavirus shouldn’t be an excuse for professors to start utilizing these resources.
Mark Harniss, the director of the UW Center for Technology and Disability Studies, highlights that faculty might not be actively paying attention to the needs of accessibility because of a lack of understanding of letters of accommodations and a student’s rights under the Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA laws.
“The bottom line to me is that the university really has a responsibility for ensuring technology platforms like Canvas are accessible, ensuring that faculty have the resources they need, but faculty are really responsible for ensuring the materials … are accessible,” Harniss said. “And that has to be a faculty responsibility because that is their job … They need to be able to think through the access needs of the students they are working with.”
Accessibility isn’t rocket science. Making small changes to courses and uploading files onto Canvas should not be viewed as an inconvenience, but instead as providing equal education to all students. Additionally, Panopto and similar programs relieve different kinds of educational barriers students may face.
“Maybe there is a student who is going through a depressive episode and doesn’t have to go through that huge pressure of getting up and going to class, which is long term way better for their health,” Lew said. “[Or] maybe, you have a student whose wheelchair breaks down for two weeks and they can’t go anywhere and now they can access their classes, there are many many different reasons.”
If my professors had used Panopto more frequently, I could have spent my time in class learning rather than panicking about my ability to listen and take notes. Dyslexia is no friend to multitasking, and my crappy voice memo app doesn’t have nearly as many of the capabilities that Panopto does.
I leave my Zoom classes feeling confident, blissfully knowing that I now have the ability to learn to the fullest during lecture. I am no longer overwhelmed with taking notes, and I don’t need to rely solely on textbooks and YouTube videos to supplement my learning.
“University is hard enough,” Harniss said. “It’s academically challenging, it can be economically challenging students have to work, it can be socially challenging, a lot of different social things can happen at the time, and if you lay on access issues related to disability that don’t need to exist that requires students to proactively do something in order to get the access they deserve, then that is putting a barrier for students that is beyond what should be there.”
Students with disabilities pay the same amount for tuition, but don’t receive an equal education or university experience. I shouldn’t have to choose in future quarters between accessible online learning and in-person classes; I want the best of both worlds.
Reach writer Rochelle Bowyer at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ rw_bow
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.