Harry Styles is not the face of gender-neutral fashion

Earlier this month, U.S. Vogue released its December 2020 cover: Harry Styles, posing in the grassy dales of Sussex, England, clad in a baby blue dress with black lace trim and complete with a double-breasted tuxedo jacket.
While accompanied by a deeply personal discussion between Styles and Vogue International editor and contributor Hamish Bowels, the ethereal photoshoot and its clothing selections have been a focal point of conversation on the internet for the past two weeks.
Styles and his custom-made Gucci dress have drawn both praise and criticism from all corners of the internet, garnering problematic remarks from conservative commentators and educational notes from the LGBTQIA+ community. The controversy has prompted some much-needed and timely conversations regarding toxic masculinity, the gender binary, gender expression among Black male artists, and the history of trans representation.
If you’ve been anywhere on social media in the past two weeks, you’ve probably seen clips from Candace Owens’s nine minute Instagram tirade on Styles or her “bring back manly men” tweet.
Owens claimed that the “feminization” of Western men is a direct result of Marxism being taught to children. She severely misconstrued one man wearing a dress as an “outright attack” on all of masculinity; but instead of panicking about masculinity being under attack, we should be having a conversation about its especially harmful facets.
Andrew Lee, a junior studying finance and information systems, acknowledges that there are several toxic ideas within the masculine stereotype.
“The idea of a breadwinner, the ‘tough’ presentation, the lack of emotional output, etc. are all very damaging to everyone,” Lee said in a message.
Lee, who is Taiwanese, also challenged Owens’ assertion that masculinity in “the East” consists only of overt displays of traditional manliness.
“I think what traditional American men regard as ‘machismo,' ‘manly,' or ‘tough’ … is very different from Asian views on masculinity,” Lee said. “Japanese men are used to bowing as a sign of respect, but that might be seen as silly and weak according to the Western definitions of masculinity.”
Owens’ rant was followed by a 10 minute video from Ben Shapiro where he affirmed her claims, saying, “Boys ought to be allowed to act like boys. Girls ought to be allowed to act like girls.”
Captain Gordenier, a non-binary student studying psychology and philosophy, doesn’t believe the gender binary should be done away with entirely, but they also recognize its ability to cause damage.
“I think the gender binary can be a useful thing when people are allowed to interact with it as they please,” Gordenier said in a message. “But, when you are forced into a box and told that you are worth less for taking up certain interests, speaking a certain way, or not engaging in certain acts, [the gender binary] has the potential to be harmful.”
While both soapbox sermons from Owens and Shapiro are shrouded in obnoxious transphobia, homophobia, and misogyny, the debate boils down to this: Owens and Shapiro have taken personally what was never meant for them in the first place.
A man wearing a dress on the cover of a fashion magazine is an effort to provide space and support for people who want to exist beyond society’s traditional understandings of masculinity and femininity, if they so choose. Vogue is not forcing androgyny, killing off the gender binary, or targeting conservative internet sensationalist pundits, either.
Though there is something to be said for Styles being the first male to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, it’s also important to recognize the hypocrisy of the situation. Beyond the conservative criticisms, he has also been lauded with praise and called a trailblazer of gender-neutral dressing, while Black male artists have been challenging gender norms in fashion for decades — without receiving nearly the same reaction as has been afforded to Styles.
Jaden Smith wore a dress to prom in 2015, and has included dresses and skirts as regular staples in his wardrobe ever since. Lenny Kravitz has incorporated traditionally feminine fashion features like glitter, bright pink, and paisley and floral prints since his career debut in 1985. Billy Porter has worn gowns and heels to multiple awards shows and is even playing a genderless version of the Fairy Godmother in an upcoming “Cinderella” remake. Artists Jimi Hendrix and Prince have embodied gender-neutral fashion since the ‘60s and ‘70s.
These artists, among countless others, receive all the backlash and almost none of the praise, in comparison to the support of Styles’ Vogue cover.
“It almost feels as if conservative circles are deliberately ignoring Black and other PoC who ignore gender roles,” Lee said. “[They’re] worried about ‘keeping things traditional’ for white people as an intentional instrument to divide.”
However, in spite of society’s repeated efforts to erase them, the true trailblazers of gender neutrality and androgyny in fashion are from BIPoC communities — primarily rooted in the work of transgender women in history.
“Trans history is always erased or co-opted, then capitalized on by those who have not had those experiences, especially in fashion,” Dr. Tahtzee Nico, director of the UW Q Center, said in an email.
From the first self-identified “queen of drag” and former enslaved person, William Dorsey Swann, in the 1800s, to Stonewall-era BIPoC activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the fashion industry has handpicked trends and styles pioneered by trans women of color.
Transfeminine writer and performance artist Alok V. Menon has often spoken about the discrimination and bigotry they’ve faced in the fashion world, including at Busniess of Fashion’s #BoFVOICES event in 2019.
“[Transgender femmes] built contemporary beauty with our blood, sweat, and shoulder-pads,” Menon said. “And yet, our aesthetics and labor made it into the room, but never our ideas and bodies. We inspire, but we are never hired. We are the mood boards, not the models. We are offered compliments, not contracts.”
Members of the trans community routinely have their societal contributions stolen and erased. They are constant targets for sexual and physical violence, with 2020 marking the deadliest year on record for transgender and gender non-conforming people. Black and Latinx women are especially at risk, making up a majority of this year’s 40 deaths but only 30% of the trans population.
And yet — despite these risks — they persevere.
“We make our decisions respectively on what we want our lives to be, knowing that demanding the right to be liberated and exist is enough to get murdered for,” Nico said.
While Styles’ Vogue cover is a step forward in the movement to deconstruct harmful gender norms, he shouldn’t be celebrated as a trailblazer for gender-neutral fashion. Without the perilous work of the BIPoC trans women, it wouldn’t have been possible.
Reach contributing writer Sydney Lyman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @syddlyman
