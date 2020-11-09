Addressing anti-racism in an Asian immigrant household

The surge of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests this past year had my parents shaking their heads as they tuned in to the local news. They couldn’t grasp the idea that fighting against racism meant protesting out in the streets and demanding change.
At the age of six, my family moved from a small village in the Philippines to a suburb in Los Angeles. Even though I was born as an immigrant, I know that my experiences growing up in the United States are drastically different from those of my parents.
Before this year, I rarely talked to them about racial issues, simply because I thought my opinion didn’t matter anyway. It is deeply ingrained in our Asian upbringing to not challenge the ideas or morals of the adults in our families because we’d be deemed disrespectful.
When my parents see anti-racist movements, they see people who were dealt a bad hand in life and didn’t try to get themselves out of that position. They think that everyone has the same opportunities to escape poor living conditions by “working hard” and “staying quiet” like they did. It’s this sort of backward mentality that fosters racism and a lack of empathy within our community.
When I found out my father had plans to vote for President Donald Trump because of his disdain for the ongoing protests, I knew it was my responsibility to educate my parents before it was too late.
I was stumped –– where to even begin? How should us Asian Americans address anti-racism and the BLM movement with our Asian immigrant parents? Not being allies for the Black community only serves as more fuel to the fire that Asians play as white people’s “model minority.” We aren’t puppets of the oppressors, and I refuse to have my parents play that role willingly.
I decided it was in my best interest to take a relatable route with my parents. I cited a specific example from our home country: the white colonization of the Philippines and our ancestors’ fight for independence. My parents would often critique the BLM movement in how disruptive it was to their lives. They didn’t like how it was plastered everywhere in the media and that it was all their friends and coworkers talked about. Our home country’s history, however, showed that our own ancestors weren’t at all quiet in their fight for liberation. Filipinx people carried out their revolution with as much noise and as many calls to action as possible.
That’s how we win our immigrant parents over –– give them a piece of their own history and ask whether or not we'd have the positions in our lives today if it weren’t for these same kinds of protests in our past. It’s not so different just because the colors of our skin don’t match.
Parents will, understandably, still have questions and it’s imperative that we answer them carefully to avoid misunderstandings.
“Why can’t we say ‘All Lives Matter?’ Don’t all lives matter?”
All lives should matter, but in the eyes of law enforcement and our current government, Black lives are not valued the same as white lives. The BLM movement does not counteract the idea that all lives matter; it focuses on the racial injustices toward Black people, who are the main targets of racial bias in policing.
“Not all cops are bad. Why do people say ‘All cops are bastards’ (ACAB)?”
When protestors say that there are no good cops, they are critiquing more than just individuals. Police departments across the country are riddled with corruption and racism, and that's due in part to the cops who are complacent to these offenses. “ACAB” acknowledges that every cop has the potential to abuse their power and get away with it — because the system allows them to.
Educate your parents on Black lives and answer their questions as you go. The more they understand, the less unsure they’re going to feel when talking about anti-racism in the future.
Overcoming the language barrier might be the most difficult aspect of holding a meaningful conversation with immigrant parents. Thankfully, the crowdsourced collective “Letters for Black Lives” has published several translations of an open letter and conversation guides that can help steer your discussions in the right direction.
As children of Asian immigrants, we must call them out on their unintentional or intentional racist comments. We must encourage our parents to do the same thing we urge ourselves to do: sign petitions, donate to causes that benefit the Black community, and support Black-owned businesses.
Through all the arguments and headaches, at least I got it through to my father that voting for Trump meant voting against the Filipinx and Black community. My parents still don’t agree with everything the recent protests stand for, like defunding the police, but unlearning our old mentalities is only the first step in combating racial injustice.
Anti-racism isn’t just a one-time debate. We must continue the conversation forward to educate ourselves and our parents.
