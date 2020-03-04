The Ave is being classed-up for the worse

I have the annoying pride of being a third-generation Seattleite. Yes, roll your eyes, I really don’t blame you. As I grew up, I watched more and more townhouses and condominiums erase an era of shared childhood memories.
Not only mine, but generations before me. From places like Sunset Bowl in Ballard being torn down and later replaced with condos to the U-District book store’s cafe being bought out by Caffé Torino just this month, Seattle and even more so the U-District, are encountering a rapid change.
But are these changes for better or for worse in the U-District?
Because of the unique memories I have crafted in Seattle, I can’t help but see the changes in the U-District as a downfall for the locals and a renaissance for the rich.
Marketing professor Jeffrey Shulman is a producer and co-director of the documentary “On The Brink” and a host of the Seattle Growth Podcast, exploring and researching Seattle as a rapidly changing city. Shulman first moved to Queen Anne in 2006.
“There were lots of cranes at the time in ‘06 and there was a lot of panic about how people can afford to live here,” Shulman said.
Even before I left elementary school, there was this community of panic surrounding our changing city. That same panic is still engulfing Seattlites, especially business owners.
Bulldog News, opened in 1983 by Doug Campbell and Gloria Seborg, was the third espresso shop on the Ave, even before Starbucks. Campbell is concerned about the Ave becoming a second downtown or office district, and he opposes upzoning in the U-District.
“I think we have always needed economic development,” Campbell said. “This development will generate a lot of private wealth in the process, and I am not against this. But the public's sector's commonly held wealth, especially public space, and public restrooms, should also be developed, and in current proposals, this is sorely lacking.”
Campbell said that when new buildings are added to the U-District, these buildings must contribute to a low-income housing fund. Despite this, the low-income houses that are being produced are not being built in the U-District.
“It's still displacing people in the neighborhood who have lived most of their lives here,” Campbell said.
While traditionally the U-District is thought to be home to students, Campbell shined a light on the people who call the Ave home for longer than four years.
“It's a neighborhood for young people to have their first experience of freedom, for artists, writers, and bohemians to congregate, to have a place where you can be poor and still be liveable and have institutions that serve you,” Campbell said.
There are so many special community places that have already been replaced by condos. Now it’s bracing for the inevitable changes.
“There will be people who sing the praises of what comes in and there will be people who feel left out,” Shulman said. “So I don’t think it's fair to capture it as a renaissance or downfall, it’s a transformation for sure.”
Shulman mentioned how the implementation of the light rail will make the U-District a more attractive place for commuters.
“They can get to work in eight, 12, 15 minutes, and with that, you will see the restaurants and the bars will start to cater to those who work downtown rather than people who attend school here,” Shulman said.
The slightly dirty aesthetic, the coffee shops where I’m always fighting for an outlet, and the ability to always be able to find a cheap meal will always have a special place in my heart. I don’t want to trade it in for a more bougie aesthetic.
It’s weird to have lived my whole life in a single city, but the longer I live here the more of a stranger to it I become. I no longer can say I know Seattle like the back of my hand, but I’m not sure I want to anymore.
