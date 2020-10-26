Protecting future generations: Referendum 90

This November, Washington state voters have the opportunity to reform the current approach to sex education in Washington state public schools. Senate Bill 5395 was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in March, but became Referendum 90 when opponents of the bill gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot for Washington voters to have a final say. Despite this pushback, many feel this measure may be the answer we need to realize safer college campuses for future generations of young adults.
Referendum 90 would require “school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request,” for students in grades K-12. The referendum gives school districts the option to provide this type of education; however, this measure would ensure that all students would have access to “medically and scientifically accurate” sexual health education that they are in need of.
If the measure passes, the education it provides (among other things) could prove monumental in preventing sexual assault on college campuses. If students can become familiar with concepts like affirmative consent and bystander intervention at a much earlier age, conversations in college can be more complete and in-depth, based on their prior knowledge. Erik Johnson, president of the University of Washington Interfraternity Council (IFC), expressed the IFC’s support for the measure.
“Students are gonna have to rely on this knowledge,” Johnson said. “But our school districts can currently choose not to provide it.”
According to 2018 results of the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey, 25%-30% of students in sixth, eighth, tenth, and twelfth grades reported they have “seen someone about [their] age pressure someone else to kiss, touch, or have sex when they did not want to.” In one test group, up to 25% of students reported having “been in a situation where someone made [them] engage in kissing, sexual touch or intercourse when [they] did not want to.”
The unfortunate reality is that while schools can decide whether or not to engage in these conversations, many students cannot. Although some may not need this type of education until they reach middle school, it still comes already too late for others.
In efforts to reach those who never received the tools they need, many UW groups are actively creating programs and resources for students.
The IFC is currently doing test runs of programs that expand upon their current interpersonal violence and sexual assault awareness education. IFC Chief Justice Noah Firth explained in an email that this is happening thanks to collaborations with Greeks Take Action (GTA), the Panhellenic Association, the WAVE Foundation, the UW Peer Health Educators (PHE), and Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists (SARVA).
For students in the Greek community, the education is being presented and the programs are being developed — but the state’s participation, through approval of Referendum 90, would ensure a longer-lasting impact on those receiving the information, as well as increasing the likelihood that it won’t come too little, too late for younger students.
“If we’re able as a state to provide this information from the get-go, and make sure our students know about this, then we don’t have to work against these ideals that these young men may have established [in adolescence],” Johnson said.
Opponents to Referendum 90 are largely concerned about the age at which students receive this education, as many feel that kindergarten is too young for students to be exposed to the harsh realities of sexual abuse and damaging relationships. While the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has not yet made the curriculum for Referendum 90 available to the public, Senate Bill 5395 states that curriculum for students in grades K-3 will only discuss healthy emotions, responsibility in relationships, and setting boundaries. For students in grades 4-12, the curriculum would emphasize affirmative consent, bystander training, prevention resources, and mental health in relationships.
“The education we provide as an IFC is more pointed for the interactions students have when they’re college students,” Johnson said. “But building off this base of affirmative education and affrimative consent, and true sexual health in all aspects, I think will be incredibly impactful in our community in working to end sexual assault in our chapters.”
