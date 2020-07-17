Etched in stone: The implications of racially induced monument removal

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
Although it is no doubt that this year marks many momentous and historical occasions, perhaps one of the most important has been the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, fueled by decades of animosity and racism towards the black community. Additionally, with the resurgence of the BLM movement comes a revitalization of another topic, the removal of statues commemorating racist historical figures. On our own campus, the University of Washington’s Black Student Union has called for a removal of the George Washington statue. Although this has been met with much backlash, I argue that our jobs as allies of the Black Lives Matter movement and even as Americans is to assist in the reformation of systemic racism in America, which we cannot do if the glorification of racism and slavery is still persistent in our nation.
The statue itself depicts George Washington standing at the heart of UW with a sword in hand, facing west, high above the rest of the students. Additionally, it was erected during the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, meant to celebrate the development of the Pacific Northwest. This all is meant to glorify westward expansion, and with it, the brutal murder and displacement of thousands of Native Americans. Additionally, Washington was a known racist, who owned and illegally transported hundreds of slaves. The fact that he stands so high above the rest of us symbolizes that even in a country claiming to be post-racial, we can never escape racism, as we will always be less than the white man.
Many people refute the destruction of these statues by stating that they are just meant as tributes to their virtue and courage, but the fact of the matter is, that isn’t all they do. A study done by Vox News found that most of these statues, “were created during periods of racial conflict in the US, long after the civil war” (Vox 0:42). These monuments were erected with the purpose of commemorating the confederacy, while simultaneously publicly propagating white supremacist agendas to disenfranchise communities of color. When evaluating these statues, we have to ask ourselves, do we really want to commemorate these people, who savagely murdered thousands of people, and enslaved many more, to be the face of the American values we hold so deep in our existence as a nation? Do we want our definition of courage to be inflicting violence and fighting for inequality? Additionally, their induction into public places is no doubt intentional, meant to ensure the little white boy passing by that he is better than his black counterparts, and that being racist will earn him just as much glory as the person depicted in the statue. Even as a non-black POC, these statues prove to me that our battle for justice is far from over, exposing the falsity in the utopian thought that we do in fact live in a post-racial America. Through all the anger and commotion these statues have caused, it is clear that they are not “just pieces of metal and stone," but rather propaganda, meant to instill hate and violence in the next generation of American citizens.
These past few months have marked the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and with it, the demand to eradicate statues and other memorials glorifying the racist actions of the people depicted. Even the University of Washington, an institution that prides itself on progressivism, has been called out for erecting a statue of George Washington that glorifies the violence he inflicted upon POC’s. Many people have said that instead of tearing statues like this down for the horrible things the people depicted did, we can appreciate all that they did for us, but in the end we must realize that it was never an option, because they inevitably serve as propaganda through their glorification of white supremacy. In a world engulfed in race fueled animosity, it is not enough to just simply realize our wrongdoings; we must act on them to put us on a trajectory towards systemic reform.
Omeed Yazdani
UW undergraduate, Engineering undeclared 2024
