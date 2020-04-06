Kwon: That celebrity ‘Imagine’ cover is not as dreamy as intended

Editor’s note: As culture is ever relevant in society, it is important to take a look at the ways it can do a disservice to marginalized communities and continue to prop up the voices of the privileged, despite being seemingly “woke.” Not So Woke looks to debunk the ways this is evident in pop culture and everyday life, as applicable to the vast UW community.
You probably saw the Instagram video posted by Gal Gadot of her and many other big-name celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as a way of providing musical solace in this time of COVID-19.
You probably also saw the massive online backlash it received. The backlash wasn’t necessarily exaggerated, and it was definitely warranted.
Honestly, I love the arts, music, and the works. I’ve loved watching various celebrities like comedian Melissa Villaseñor go live on Instagram throughout the crisis to bring some more humanity and light to our stay-at-home situations. However, it seems laughable and almost smug to see a group of celebrities singing a pitchy cover of a song when they could be doing a lot more with their position of power and wealth. I get that the “Imagine” cover was well-intentioned, but it doesn’t really come off that way.
True, celebrities don’t technically owe us anything, but there are definitely celebrities who visibly try to make an impact in times like these and in other difficult times, shown by consistent activism and monetary donations.
For a while now, actress Jane Fonda has been involved in fighting the climate crisis through Fire Drill Fridays and she continues to do so through this crisis. Just last week, pop sensation Lizzo sent about 50 lunches to workers at UW Medicine and other hospitals across the country. And there’s a slew of some other celebrities trying to do their part in helping during the coronavirus crisis.
Celebrities have a massive following on social media and, in general, people are attentive to them and want to hear what they have to say. They have the privilege of having a big audience that they could encourage to take action amid this crisis. It’s much more impactful to speak out with such a large platform, rather than staying out of it.
Graduate student Reem Sabha likens this to how social media activism — sharing issues on social media — can be a start to getting people more into taking real action.
“There has to be some sort of action beyond that post in order for real change to happen,” Sabha said in an email. “Social media is amazing for rallying people around a common cause, or providing educational materials about an issue with low visibility.”
This platform privilege is also relevant in regard to influencers on Instagram or Tiktok who could very well use their platform to create more visibility. Many tend to shy away from talking about the stuff that’s political or controversial, but isn’t it worth it? Especially if you’re reaping monetary benefits of posting for a wide audience?
The aforementioned privilege that celebrities hold includes monetary privilege and the fact that many could afford to make important, concrete donations to help the crisis. Celebrities are instrumental in getting people talking, caring, and donating to issues, and in a crisis like this, it’s more imperative than ever.
Many people, especially those in the lower and middle class, are experiencing the brunt effects of the coronavirus that celebrities likely aren’t experiencing. People have been struggling to pay rent and many tenants went on strike April 1 because of the struggle that this crisis has posed on being able to sustain rent.
Those of us who are lower in this class hierarchy are struggling the most, and celebrity privilege can be used to help those who are in dire need.
We don’t need applause for emergency room workers or a song to tell everyone that “it’ll all be OK” because that’s not realistic. There are many concrete things that celebrities and other privileged folks can do in larger ways than the average person could.
Yes, celebrities don’t owe us anything, technically. But when there’s something that could be done, where their intervention and donations could greatly help the state of this country and world, it seems almost irresponsible to not be doing anything.
