Slow and steady spring quarter

Online classes and stay-at-home orders are not how any of us imagined spring quarter, let alone the coronavirus pandemic happening around us. Without the hustle and bustle of typical student life, there is some solace that can be found in the slowed down pace of life in the U-District.
For starters, this is the first time in my academic career that school has taken the backseat to my life. Though I have always known it to be true that one’s mental and physical health are more important than their academic performance, this is the first time I have truly internalized this belief and acted upon it.
I’m not afraid to have days where I just don’t do any school work, and I’m certainly not afraid to ask professors for accommodations and extensions when I feel like I need them. This is largely due to the fact that the transition to online classes have, in my experience, made professors more understanding and compassionate to save face, whether or not they really want to be.
Furthermore, due to Zoom’s recording feature, classes do not have to be attended in real time. It seems, for the first time, that my days do not revolve around school, but rather school revolves around my days. The psychological nuances of procrastination actually make sense; the pandemic has forced us to focus on our most basic needs first.
In an effort to keep myself sane when I’m not doing my schoolwork, I’ve ventured out into some familiar U-District sights.
Just earlier this week, I left my house for my first cup of coffee in weeks that was not delivered to me via a K-cup. I went to Cafe on the Ave and purchased an oatmilk lavender latte. Though it was eerie to see my usual study spot nearly empty with all the chairs stacked on the tables, I found comfort in seeing that others were waiting in line and those working there were also wearing masks, just like me.
If you feel comfortable grabbing a cup of coffee to go, I suggest supporting local U-District coffee vendors such as the aforementioned Cafe on the Ave, Cafe Allegro, or Cafe Solstice.
I also find that a daily trip to either Cowen or Ravenna Park is a great way to get lost in local nature. And on days when I am missing the city more than usual, I head to Gas Works Park to get a view of my favorite skyline. The top of the hill at Gas Works is also a great place to see some stars on a clear night in Seattle.
My favorite U-District hidden gem is the Ravenna P-Patch located behind 22nd Avenue NE. The garden itself is not only beautiful, but also a testament to the community, as many avid gardeners are still using the P-Patch, just with new social distancing precautions put into place.
If you are planning on leaving your house — mask included — to explore the U-District once again, keep 6 feet away from others, but get closer to some of your favorite spots that you’ve been missing
Reach writer Maryam Noor at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mar_n98
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
