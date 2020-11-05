Why I can’t watch college football anymore

On Saturday, the Washington Huskies will play their first football game in over 10 months, and I can’t bring myself to watch.
I’ve photographed dozens of Husky games, including a run to the 2018 Pac-12 Championship, three Apple Cups, last year’s Las Vegas Bowl, the 2019 upset loss at Oregon, and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Auburn.
But now I can’t stomach watching.
Initially, I loved photographing football. I had the privilege of seeing the game from the sidelines, dodging players hurtling through the back of the end zone, and making photographs of thrilling touchdowns surrounded by 70,000 fans. But being that close to the game also meant that I started to see the disturbing side of football.
I heard the sickening crunch of players smacking their heads together. I watched players get hit, time and time again, looking dazed and pained after their heads clanged against their opponents. I watched, incredulously, as Ben Burr-Kirven was subbed back into the 2018 Apple Cup after seemingly being unconscious minutes before. I watched, in October 2018, as MJ Tafisi had to be carted off the field and sent to a local hospital because of a blow to his head.
The Seattle Times’ article on Tafisi’s injury started with, “The football game didn’t matter much for a few minutes in the third quarter on Saturday.”
But the football game did matter, because football is responsible.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head, was found in 99% of former NFL players’ brains. CTE was also diagnosed in 87% of players across all levels of play. In the same study, 56% of college football players were found to have severe forms of the brain disease.
Ollie Matson, who played 14 seasons in the NFL after winning two medals in the Olympics, died at 80 and was unable to speak for the final four years of his life because of severe dementia.
CTE is also causing former players to die by suicide.
A recent Sports Illustrated article reported that five of 12 linebackers from the 1989 USC football team had died by suicide. “Why did you let me play football?” Scott Ross, a former USC linebacker, screamed at his parents after a suicide attempt.
In the NFL, players are handsomely compensated. An argument — though not one I’m convinced by — could be made that having dementia, blackouts, and trouble speaking is worth the millions of dollars and fame made in the NFL. But that same argument is impossible to make for college football, where players are not paid, and some aren’t even on scholarship.
The UW Football program generates $84 million per year, yet players see little to none of that money. Only 1.6% of college football players make it to the NFL, leaving many players who spent the vast majority of their time in college playing football without a viable path to their preferred profession and without savings to fall back on.
Simply paying 100 athletes on the football team $16 per hour for 40 hours per week and 52 weeks of the year comes out to $3.3 million — a tiny slice of the program’s overall revenue. Instead, that money goes to the athletic department. The revenue helps fund other sports, but also funds the six- and seven-figure salaries of the executive staffers in the department. Even though the UW Football program funds many of the non-revenue generating sports, including many women’s sports, college athletics shouldn’t be exclusively focused on making money. They should be focused on fostering the health and well-being of their athletes.
The profound injustice of Black players getting damaged physically and mentally for the economic gain and entertainment of white executives and fans calls back images of slavery and the injustices faced by Black people to this day.
While hundreds of thousands of fans will tune in to watch on Saturday night, I can’t stand it. I don’t want to watch another player go straight back into the game after a head-to-head hit leaves him dazed. I don’t want to watch a game where a player is stretchered off the field, but fans cheer them on because they can raise a hand to the crowd.
Watch if you want, but understand that every time you see a big hit — linemen smashing together, a player's head smack into the turf — you’re potentially watching years of their life being taken by illnesses caused by football and CTE.
Reach Photo Editor Conor Courtney at photo@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @conor_courtney
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.