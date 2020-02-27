Only a fraction of diversity

180 credits.
To the seasoned upperclassman, that might not seem like too daunting of a number. To the first-year freshman, ignorant of the tribulations of post-secondary education, that can look like the next four (or five, we don’t judge) years of your life rolled up into one insurmountable value.
Everyone (hopefully) knows what’s needed to graduate: some combination of general education credits, a heap of foreign language classes, and only three diversity credits.
Wait, just three? Not even the typical five of your average class at the UW? Something seems a little off.
For a school that prides itself so greatly on its diverse education and student body, requiring students to take a measly three credits of “diversity” classes doesn’t seem appropriate.
“I don’t think it’s enough that there are only three credits,” Rick Bonus, an associate professor of American ethnic studies, said. “I think it’s a little bit of a concession that we made when people were deciding on it as a policy.”
Bonus’ field of American ethnic studies is one of the numerous programs that cover important diversity issues. Others include American Indian studies, international studies, and gender, women, and sexuality studies, according to the undergraduate advising office. There are also certain classes in anthropology, geology, and law, societies & justice that will give you the credit.
The UW defines diversity classes as those that “focus on the sociocultural, political, and/or economic diversity of the human experience at local, regional, or global levels.”
It is definitely a mouthful, but in the ever-varied environment in which we learn, having this worldly knowledge is paramount. Especially now, the world changes at such a rapid pace that it can be hard for anyone — especially busy college students — to keep up.
“It’s an ever-evolving issue in society,” Bonus said. “Right now, certain categories get obsolete, certain categories transform into new names, different names.”
Students have a responsibility to stay up-to-date and aware of the changing demographics and categories of life. However, that responsibility is only offered to us for three credit hours. After a small gender, race, or ethnic studies class, students aren’t held to think about these topics for the remainder of their time at the UW.
“We need more layers of knowledge added,” Karen Elliot, a senior in American Indian studies and education, said. “I think it’s still developing … [since education in the United States has] been structured this way.”
Diversity classes, along with the other general education prerequisites, provide springboard opportunities for students struggling to find an area of study. There is a wide range of academic pathways at the UW, most of them unbeknownst to the average student.
“College life is an experience of discovery,” Bonus said. “Pick a course that you don’t know anything about … you’ll discover maybe you like it.”
In spite of the meager three-credit minimum, just the presence of a diversity requirement says something of the school’s priorities and intentions.
“There’s a strong message being sent by the university to its student body, that this is something that we are interested in,” Bonus said. “At least students are given an opportunity to consider that diversity is indeed valid.”
Regardless of how much or how little three credits really are in the grand scheme of things, the diversity requirement provides more funds of knowledge for every student. It gives us the opportunity to see other sides of the world, to discover cultures, situations, and scenarios we would have never been able to experience otherwise.
Reach contributing writer Joshua Lee at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @creativeperhaps
