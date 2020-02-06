Kumar: Language and your brand new glasses

Editor’s Note: Language is the way we communicate within our culture, and the way we learn about other cultures. This column seeks to explore the benefits of language acquisition, and how it contributes to self-growth and introspective understanding.
We walk around blind. We leave our glasses on our nightstands as we walk around comforted by the blurry fog that clouds our vision and our world. We get used to it, though. Soon, the blur is all we know.
Is this really how we should be living our lives?
“Studying language, linguistics, and communications is one way to look at the world, but notfrom the prism of your own language and culture, but another, or it will look distorted,” Dr. Valentina Zaitseva, senior lecturer in the Russian language department said.
As Americans, we fail to see the world in its greater detail when we remain monolingual. According to the Pew Research Center, only 20% of the United States’ primary and secondary students learn a foreign language as opposed to Europe’s median 92%. That doesn’t even include the 20 European countries that require an extra compulsory year of a second foreign language.
But we aren’t doomed to cultural failure. It’s time to assess the limitations of a monolingual culture and take a critical eye to the lenses through which we view reality. It’s time to experience ubuntu, the South African philosophy that “we, as humans, are bound together in ways we cannot see,'' as written in Ella Frances Sanders’ book “Lost in Translation: An Illustrated Compendium of Untranslatable Words from Around the World.”
Humans feel such a vast variety of emotions that remain elusive in description, but universal in experience. Resfeber, the Swedish word to describe the excited beating of a traveler’s heart before the adventure begins. One beautiful Spanish word, vacilando, can tell us that it's about the journey and not the destination when we travel.
Or iktsuarpok: When you wait for your friend to come over and you experience the act of repeatedly going outside to check if they are coming, as the Inuit indigenous people describe it.
Or maybe this isn’t so universal. Maybe you are glued to your phone and lose the “resfeber” of traveling as you Google every hidden mystery of Sweden instead of discovering it for yourself. Maybe you post on Instagram that you absolutely loved wandering through the streets of Spain, soaking in the rich culture of the Calle de las Huertas. But were you really experiencing “vacilando,” or were you celebrating glorified alcoholism on your vacation?
Maybe the ultimate connection between two humans is made through the Internet, and we no longer feel the need to experience “iktsuarpok.” Maybe that’s our new “ubuntu.”
Language is an essential part of culture. Culture is an essential part of meaningful travel. If you pride yourself in your endeavors abroad or desire to work internationally, foreign language skills are essential.
Retired bilingual Spanish and English teacher Cindy Wesley cited arrogance as one of the reasons Americans don’t learn another language. Rightfully so, Wesley told her students that when looking for a job, “they were competing against someone who doesn’t speak Spanish.”
As rampant globalization intertwines companies from across the world with the United States, are we really going to let arrogance dictate our worldview or potential to work abroad?
Looking back on my study, or truly lack thereof, of foreign languages throughout high school brings me to what Zaitseva would refer to as the Russian word “toska”: a deep-seated melancholy or longing for something that is missing.
I lost my glasses a long time ago. I let arrogance and laziness get in the way of my ability to see things in detail. Why would I need to see things in detail when I could just get by? It seemed like the easier choice after all. Why would I put effort into my high school Spanish class; everyone speaks English anyway, right?
However, I did eventually find my glasses. It happened in a Russian Seventh Day Adventist church. Not a single word of English was spoken. Amid a vastly different culture, it came as no surprise that I was the only chocolate kid in the entire church.
As the pastor spoke in fluent, beautiful Russian to his intently listening audience, I could sense that I was missing something. It was the small colloquialisms. The minor change in facial expressions when certain phrases were uttered. The tight-knit families were representative of a significantly different culture than I was used to.
I could learn to be more aware of my surroundings.
As I started to learn the Russian language, a new understanding of English started to blossom, an understanding that bilingual kids gain at a far younger age.
It occurred after a week of studying Russian that they had no direct translation for articles such as “a” or “the” in Russian grammar rules. As a result, many native speakers don’t include articles when they speak English. “I go to the store” would be heard as “I go to store” from a Russian who hadn’t developed full proficiency in English.
Perhaps it's a matter of perspective. One could argue that the Russian speaker was perfectly fluent in English; not with English grammar rules, but with Russian grammar rules.
As Amy Tan described her own experience in “Mother Tongue,” while others couldn’t understand her Chinese mother’s broken English very well, she could understand it perfectly. Although her mother’s English may have come off as broken to an outsider, Tan bridged the gap between two separate languages, and thus two separate cultures could understand her fluently.
As monolingual culture continues to fester in the United States, who is to say that one way of speaking isn’t a superior way of communicating? After all, at least each individual is making the attempt.
It all comes down to what we seek to gain in life. Perhaps an entirely new lens on the world is not important enough for some.
“The best reason to learn a new language is to learn more about your own, and its limitations,” Zaitseva said.
So, hopefully, you find your glasses soon. Or if you already found them, maybe they are a little cleaner than before.
