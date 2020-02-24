Just give me a break

Almost every important adult in my life has told me that college is going to be the best time of my life.
“Take advantage of the freedom you have now,” they say.
As cliché as it may be, I know they are right. And trust me, college is pretty awesome, so I’ve been doing my best to make the most of it.
There is one thing that I envy about the “real world,” though. No, it’s not the homework-free weekends or looking forward to a paycheck instead of a grade. Simply put, I need a damn sick day.
Every winter quarter, I inevitably contract some horrible form of the flu despite the fact that I get a flu shot every September. I struggle to leave my cozy bed for class, bedridden with chills, a fever, and a sore throat. It’s my own special form of hell: The life of a busy, full-time student with two jobs stopped by a virus I probably got by sharing saliva with someone, somehow.
Regardless of how the illness is contracted, my life stops revolving around school and work and starts revolving around getting better. The unfortunate thing is that class doesn’t really take a day off, and most professors don’t take your word for being sick, especially when you can probably get the information online.
Often, a doctor’s note is needed to recoup any points for anything you may have missed when sick. If the professor doesn’t accept a doctor’s note as proof, me and my grade might just be sh*t out of luck because my immune system refuses to be a team player.
In Washington state, employees are required to accrue sick leave — one paid hour of leave for every 40 hours worked. According to the state Department of Labor and Industries, time off may be used for “a mental or physical illness, injury, or health condition or if you need a medical diagnosis or preventative medical care,” among a host of other reasons.
Too bad this luxury doesn’t extend to college students. The typically-recommended course load for students is 15 credits per quarter, based on the 180 needed to graduate. Students generally spend one hour in class per credit they are receiving, so that means that 15 hours every week are spent in a classroom setting.
The kicker here is that the recommended time to spend on homework outside of class is two to three hours per credit. With a 15 credit schedule, that means 30 hours per week minimum should be spent studying and finishing assignments.
Now, simple addition tells us that 15 plus 30 is 45. And clearly 45 is larger than 40, the number of hours needed to accrue sick leave. This seems a little fishy to me. Where are my sick hours?
I am aware I’m not an employee and, in fact, I am paying to put myself through this experience. It is completely my choice to continue as a student, but it is never my choice to become deathly ill with the flu or have a debilitating anxiety attack. It is not feasible to get a doctor’s note every time I feel sick, and I definitely don’t want to explain to a professor why my mind is spinning out of control.
I don’t think students should be accruing sick leave every time they sit down in a lecture hall. But it should be understood that students are people too, and possibly more run-down than any employee will ever be with classes, extracurricular commitments, homework, and whatever else life may bring.
We are living in communal environments where we are more prone to sickness than toddlers in daycare who don’t understand the importance of washing their hands. Gray winter skies don’t make it easy for depression and anxiety to fade away easily. If any employee in Washington state gets to take some time to feel better every once in a while, students should too.
Professors need to be more understanding of external circumstances, especially in regard to physical and mental health. Because, after all, students will never object to a professor canceling class for their own health.
Reach Opinion Editor Rachel Morgan at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rclmorgan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.