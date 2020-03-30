Making things is more important than you think

While the UW is continuing classes online this quarter, a lot of people are finding themselves with a lot more free time on their hands than usual. Whether this comes from not having to commute or being unable to continue normal social activities while in quarantine, this free time needs to be filled somehow.
Most people’s first instinct — including mine, I will admit — is to treat that extra time as a continuation of the weekend or break, which means binging TV, playing video games, or endlessly scrolling through social media.
But after a while of doing these monotonous activities, I find myself irritable and tired, my sleep schedule thrown off by watching ‘just one more episode’ until 3 a.m., and then sleeping until noon every day.
Sure, you could blame the general anxiety surrounding world events and the lack of social interaction, and you’d be somewhat right. There’s something else at play, though. It’s the lack of creativity. During this time, it is important to pick up a new creative hobby to keep your mind active.
Even if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t really have any creative hobbies, the balance of social engagement and creativity in discussions and homework assignments found in traditional classroom settings is enough to help stimulate your brain. But pre-recorded lectures and sitting in the same spot all day can make it hard to wake your brain up and feel satisfied with what you’ve accomplished.
So make something. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never touched a skein of yarn in your life, order a crochet hook off Amazon or borrow some knitting needles from your grandma and learn how to make granny squares. Then, have fun laughing at how terrible they are. Get some crayons out of the old Crayola 64-pack and scribble on printer paper the way you did in kindergarten. Attempt a backstitch and sew a little mouse out of fabric scraps or an old T-shirt.
Creative content — even if you’re consuming it, like watching a TV show — has been shown to uplift moods well into the next day, to the point that practices like art therapy were developed and are currently used. Even just thinking about creating something can uplift your mood.
It doesn’t matter if the thing you make is the worst you’ve ever seen, it’ll make you feel like you’ve done something with your time. And here’s the best thing: it doesn’t even have to take away from your time watching TV, since things like knitting, crochet, and sewing don’t require your full attention. Personally, I’ve been sewing patches onto my denim jacket while catching up on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Humans have been creating things since the beginning of time. None of the shows you watch, music you listen to, or even the social media you scroll through would exist without someone waking up one day and deciding to make something. Talent isn’t necessary, and you don’t need to create for other people — though having easy gifts is a benefit of building those skills — just the satisfaction of making something is enough.
Make a little frog out of Play-Doh, fold a paper airplane or crane, attempt calligraphy with a paintbrush or even a regular old pencil. Whatever you do, just remember to create. Your brain will thank you later.
Reach writer Anna Miller at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lesakuraciel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.