Immigration Abuse of Kids Takes Center Stage at UW Next Wednesday

Speaking truth to power is never an easy act. Often, it is a dangerous one. Right now, one of America’s most dangerous truth-speakers, Dr. Scott Allen, is preparing for an appearance this month at the UW Center for Human Rights. So why is this nationally-known whistleblower going to be in Seattle, on our campus, so soon with UW professor Angelina Godoy?
If I weren’t deeply involved as a UW graduate student and one of six Seattleites (for ease The Seattle Six) arrested while waiting in Senator Maria Cantwell’s office, I might not even bother to notice. Senator Cantwell has been in office since 2001, and despite years of experience, let’s just say she’s no Pramila Jayapal. While Congresswoman Jayapal and Washington Attorney General Fergusson are sustaining pressure for transparency, accountability, and change regarding the maltreatment of immigrant children and families, Senator Cantwell hardly lets out a peep in defense of immigrants.
Maybe, just maybe, it’s not that bad. Maybe we’re all just a little loopy for a cause. Find out for yourself from one award-winning and nationally renowned whistleblower, who, along with Dr. Pamela McPherson, revealed the horrendous abuses suffered by immigrant children in 2018. Dr. Scott Allen will be at the UW Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, January 29th at 7:00pm, Thomson Hall, Room 101. Children in Immigration Detention: Health and Human Rights (tinyurl.com/allengodoy)
Stay with me as the point of all this becomes very clear. First it’s important to talk about the whistleblower. Dr. Scott Allen has been working tirelessly to expose the harm and the impacts of trauma immigrant and asylum-seeking children face in detention. Dr. Allen understands firsthand what The Seattle Six (tinyurl.com/theseattlesix) and a much larger and more diverse group of Seattleites fear are the unnecessary and cruel practices now employed at the hands of not only the federal government, but also our very own sanctuary state.
Yes. You read it correctly: our sanctuary state is in fact participating in these atrocities and not to a minor extent, as revealed by hundreds of people currently being detained here.
About 35 miles south of Seattle, the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma is one of the nation’s largest, private detention facilities, with a 1575 bed capacity and... AND just 105 miles south of Seattle it has recently been confirmed by UW’s Center for Human Rights (the same people who exposed the use of Boeing Field for deportation flights) that Cowlitz County jail is holding detained immigrant children. One can see why speaking truth to power– and holding our elected officials and government accountable -- will require many more actions beyond waiting in a senator’s office and having her office unnecessarily arrest people.
This isn’t really about us yet still we are facing federal trial. People coming to our borders face much worse. We exercised our first amendment rights in efforts to get Senator Cantwell’s attention, to have her do just three simple things: 1) Visit the southern border and the detention facilities, 2) Hold town meetings with constituents to report what was witnessed, and 3) Take action to stop funding for ICE and CPB cruelty. It wasn’t that we wrote hundreds of times, called in the thousands, held vigils consistently outside of ICE offices near the federal building; it was that after all of that what got us arrested is that we dared to wait patiently until the senator responded and confirmed a plan to recognize those simple requests. To this very moment, Senator Cantwell is still ignoring us and thousands of other constituents. She has yet to do one single thing we’ve asked.
To those who believe invaders walk to our borders, I'm almost speechless. Really? Seriously? It wasn’t an invasion then and it isn’t one now either. Of the 19 years between 2000-2018, 14 of those years have seen higher numbers of people detained at the southern border when compared to 2018, with 2000 seeing over 1.6 million detentions, more than four times the number in 2018. So the answer now is to invest precious time and resources in cruelty and human rights abuse? No. Absolutely not. In fact, it’s even more horrific to try and hide it by cruelly shoving people back across the border.
I don’t speak for new people coming to our country. I don’t speak for their communities. But Senator Cantwell, you belong to mine and I whole-heartedly commit to holding you accountable for turning your back on suffering.
For the upcoming events next week: protectimmigrants.org
Jennifer Gosar
Graduate student, Masters of Social Work 2020
