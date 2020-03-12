Streaming content exclusivity turns into cable 2.0

Long gone are the days of waking up early Saturday morning, hoping to catch the latest episode of whatever shows you liked on Disney XD and Nickelodeon. Or, if you’re like me, going to PBS Kids and watching “Cyberchase” since my family didn’t have any of the “premium” channels.
It used to be that if you wanted to watch a show when it wasn’t airing, you had to set up something like a TiVo to record it. And if you had Netflix, it consisted of getting DVDs mailed to you once a month and then mailing them back for new ones, a far cry from today’s original content and instant streaming.
Then came the golden age of streaming, when Netflix had everything and that was it. It was just Netflix.
Now, there are so many individual streaming services that lock their content behind paywalls that you need a guide to figure out which ones you want to pay for because there’s a lot. The Los Angeles Times estimates that just to pay for all the streaming services out there and get access to all of their content, you would need to pay a whopping $353.43 per month. And that doesn’t even include live TV.
So, is it any wonder people are turning back to online piracy?
The turning point seems to be when streaming services started making their own original content. From YouTube Red to Amazon Prime, services have started producing at least a few original shows that, depending on your taste, range from amazing to not great.
Before services like Netflix started making their own exclusive content, the rights for shows could shift to different places. And this still does happen, “The Office” is getting pulled off Netflix for NBC’s own streaming service. With this, there wasn’t as much incentive to buy a bunch of different streaming services for essentially an only slightly more convenient experience than cable TV, which has an infamous reputation for being insanely hard to get out of.
In 2020, new platforms are showing up all the time, with one of the most notable ones being Disney+, which launched November 2019 and costs $6.99 a month. With the launch of Disney+, Disney pulled all of its content from Netflix, only adding to the virtual tug-of-war between services for the most desirable content.
Things only got worse when platforms started jacking up their prices, too. In 2014, Netflix cost a mere $7.99 a month. That included two streaming devices at the same time. Now, it costs $8.99 a month for just one device at a time and up to $16 a month for its “premium” service.
Bundles similar to those found on cable have started appearing too, with Hulu offering a “Basic + Live TV” service for $55 a month, as well as other channels like HBO and STARZ that you can include with your Hulu, for a price, of course.
Essentially, we’ve returned to cable in a new format, except this time, it’s a la carte. And somehow it’s much more expensive.
At least we get some cool new shows out of it, even if we still have to suffer through minutes of commercials if we don’t want to pay twice as much for the “premium” plans.
Honestly, pirating shows seems much more attractive right now. Even if it’s “morally indefensible” and might infect your device with malware — though adblockers like AdBlock Plus and uBlock Origin are free — at least you’re not paying hundreds of dollars a month to still have ads on your shows.
You should watch your shows however you choose to watch them, whether that involves paying $353.43 a month or not.
Don’t worry, I won’t tell either way.
Reach writer Anna Miller at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lesakuraciel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.