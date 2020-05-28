I like quarantine haircuts better

If you really stretch your memory to life before quarantine, you might remember that once upon a time, people could go out and get a professional haircut. During this suspension of normalcy, people and their unruly hair have been forced into alternatives to fancy salon haircuts.
Haircuts had a multitude of unseen problems which were revealed to me after I had a family member cut my hair. Getting a "real" haircut might never again be an essential part of my life.
First, there’s the matter of payment. Recall the relationship between the hairdresser and hairdressee. Subject to the norms of a world swallowed by business, it rested completely on the exchange of the almighty dollar. If a regular patron at a salon were to reveal an inability to pay for their cut, any cordiality between the hairdresser and hairdressee would instantly vanish.
And this makes sense; we don’t usually expect to receive services for free, especially from strangers. Most people out in the world don’t treat us with the unconditional kindness of a good friend. After all, you're not friends with most people out there, unless you're really damn gregarious. But it would have been nice if more of my interactions, even the "professional" ones, could have been of a deeper sort, with a real connection. The exchange of money prevents that connection.
Also, remember the grueling task of talking the hairdresser through what cut you wanted? I despisedthis part of the traditional haircut. On the one hand, I didn't want to overwhelm my hairdresser with a million different details, but I also wanted to ensure that I was receiving a haircut I actually liked, you know? In the end, I'd almost always end up disappointed with my cut, due in part to a breakdown in communication.
On a deeper level, I never really felt completely comfortable laying out exactly what I wanted because I was dealing with a "professional.” I felt that some specific thing that a hairdresser brought to a haircut, something I couldn't understand as an amateur, was necessary for the synthesis of a great haircut. With all that education, they must know something crucial that I didn't.
As a result, I felt obliged to treat the haircut as a collaboration. I would bring a general idea of what I wanted, the hairdresser would offer their expertise, and a strategy was formed, mostly by the hairdresser, which they carried out. Never did I actually feel like the director of my haircut.
Recently, I had my first quarantine cut. It was different.
My hair was getting long, so my dad offered to cut it, and I accepted. I sat myself down on a chair in the backyard, while my dad grabbed the various hair-grooming tools lying around the house. During the actual haircut, I was surprised at how much better it felt to have my hair cut outside in the open air. It felt meaningful, like the right way. I was connecting with my hunter-gatherer ancestors from a simpler time.
And, beautifully, there’s no financial cost to get a haircut from a family member. Within a family, we don't pay each other with money, we repay one another in unconditional commitment. Through these acts, we lose nothing, and gain everything. Instead of money, we trade affection.
For the first time, I was both able to and required to dictate my haircut; after all, my dad's an educator, not a hair-person. For the first time, I got to be the director and in the end, actually got the haircut I wanted. Believe it or not, a free haircut turned out to be the best I ever had. Afterward, I made sure to praise my dad for his efforts.
Maybe you want a haircut that you think is too complex for family or friends to pull off. My advice? Give them a chance. Maybe they won't get it perfect the first time, but our immediate communities are full of talented people. With each haircut, your new hairdresser will improve their technique.
A minor but surprising perk of the whole experience was that in order to be the director of my quarantine haircut, I had to understandmy haircut. It’s difficult to give clear directions if you don't have a real good idea of what you're creating. I understand my own hair now, and that's a gift. With enough practice, I think I could even cut it myself.
But you know what? I don't think I will. I think I'm gonna let my dad do it. I'm proud to call him my go-to hairdresser.
Reach contributing writer Aidan Treat at opinion@dailyuw.com.
