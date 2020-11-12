What your professor isn’t telling you

Like most UW students, my very first class met in Kane Hall: 300 anxious first-years crammed into folding seats with semi-functioning, rotating desks. Unlike most students, I loved it. I was in awe of how the professor drew material from their own research and played devil’s advocate, how the other students actually fought to voice their perspectives during quiz section, how our TA treated us like adults (but also brought us donuts because he knew we were out of our depth).
But as the quarter went on, I had a reality check. Despite repeated encouragement to express dissenting opinions and engage in civil discourse, I began to feel like not every topic was equally represented. For some conversations, there was clearly a right perspective and a wrong one, though this was never explicitly said.
I grew up in a smaller, generally conservative community in Central Washington, where my dad served as a police officer. Just after my seventh birthday, he died in the line of duty, which admittedly shaped my perception of law enforcement’s legitimacy in a drastic way. My dad was my hero, and until I got older, I had no idea that there were people who thought otherwise.
One rainy Monday afternoon in class, the topic of police discretion was introduced. I quickly realized that my opinion was very much in the minority, but I optimistically waited for the other perspective — my perspective — to be represented. But the 50 minutes went by, the bell rang, and I wandered out of class with a head full of unvoiced defenses. I passed the class period in stunned silence, struggling under the weight of my peers’ apparently unanimous opinions.
With the recent election fresh in our minds, many have noted that the UW faculty are not supposed to share their political endorsements with students. UW spokesperson Victor Balta mentioned in an email that this is due to a series of guidelines provided by Washington state Legislature regarding ethics in public service, as well as the UW’s own administrative guidelines.
According to RCW 42.52.180, employees of the state are prohibited from “assisting a campaign for election of a person to an office or for the promotion of or opposition to a ballot proposition.” If you’ve heard your professor tell you they can’t say who they voted for, this is why.
Teachers’ expressions of political preferences have historically been a controversial subject, and some legal disputes have even made their way to the Supreme Court. Dissenters feel the restriction of political expression is a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech, and an instructor’s rights as a citizen supersede the political concerns of the university.
Those who advocate for professors to be allowed to voice their endorsements draw attention to the fact that their career is dependent on their ability to relay knowledge and communicate ideas — they argue that it is essential that instructors be allowed to speak freely. In support of this, Chief Justice Warren found in Sweezy v. New Hampshire that “to impose any strait jacket upon the intellectual leaders in our colleges and universities would imperil the future of our nation.”
But the potential for negative effects on student-teacher relations cannot be overlooked. Even when instructors are not intending to disclose their political standings and attempt to remain unbiased, they often unknowingly emphasize one position or another. This is most obvious in humanities classes that rely upon civil discourse and group discussion, but occurs in other types of courses as well.
In my experience, my instructors were intending to remain unbiased, yet I still felt the tension between my beliefs and what I perceived to be the majority. If professors freely expressed their political endorsements, I can only imagine that this could increase student discomfort and unintentionally create pressure for them to adopt their instructor’s beliefs.
Professors do have “a right to express [their] views on the subject, but that the right is qualified in the workplace by the requirement that expression not disrupt an employer’s business unduly,” as the court found in Mayer v. Monroe County. The ambiguity here lies in what counts as a “disruption” — but I would argue that emotional discomfort is as valid as physical.
For those genuinely seeking to benefit from engaging in civil discourse, office hours provide a much healthier environment than a lecture hall. In this smaller setting, conversations can be truly beneficial, as both parties have the time and space they need to express their thoughts. Professors should continue to avoid stating their political convictions from the front of a classroom, because if the point of doing so is to encourage conversation, this is difficult to do in a large group.
In this way, instructors and students can seek to “respect the dignity of others, to acknowledge their right to express differing opinions, and to foster and defend intellectual honesty, freedom of inquiry and instruction, and free expression on and off the campus,” as the faculty code urges.
Reach writer Elise Peyton at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @e_peyton113
