HFS worker compensation amid coronavirus

Editor’s Note: This piece was written in response to an article published by The Daily on March 19 titled “Twenty total cases of COVID-19 in the UW community, 11 new in past two days.”
What is HFS planning on doing to compensate their workers during this time to keep people safe? There are already more than 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus, and while students are expected to quarantine in their dorms, there are staff that are still expected to come into work.
I'm concerned because Governor Jay Inslee asked the general public to "stay home, stay healthy," but we have people risking exposure while the hospitals struggle to tend to the people who are suffering from the virus.
I feel like this is a good time to discuss with each other what our priorities are in this community. We need to start asking ourselves: "What can we do better?" This is a college campus, where there are plenty of ideas and so many people. We have to look out for each other and I would love to see this community come together.
I am privileged enough to be a part of this community, and I am thankful for those I have met. I am looking forward to our future with hope that this might bring positive change to our society. It isn't about me, it's about all of us!
Psymin Cisneros
HFS Food Service Worker
