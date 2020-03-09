For all the Starbucks lovers, keep it up

I remember a time when mentioning my love for Rex Orange County in conversation would win me instant cool, indie girl points. It was a nice splash of “I’m so not mainstream” and a dash of “Hey, check out my quirky music taste.” It sent me on the way to social success. Score, right?
Now, I’m frankly embarrassed to play their music in front of people.
Maybe it’s because I feel like my music taste isn’t unique enough now. Or perhaps it’s that I know I discovered the band on TikTok, and that’s not cool and quirky at all. Mostly though, it’s because I avidly avoid expressing my appreciation for anything that could earn me the label “basic.”
But listen, I still love Rex Orange County and my Hydro Flask as much as the next. But I couldn’t admit that to you; why would I risk being instantly uncool just to share with you the things that I like?
The real question, though, is why should I have to be embarrassed to share the things I like?
Here’s my hot take: Being basic is not a bad thing. It’s totally fine to like things that are popular; after all, there’s a reason they’re popular.
The term “basic” has been eating at my happiness for a while now. It seems I can’t enjoy anything without it being considered unoriginal. It’s only a matter of time before something hits mainstream media and has 15 minutes of fame before being rendered uncool, worthless, and untouchable garbage.
That’s something that has always angered me about the label “basic”; things are so quickly destroyed by its stamp.
It seems to always start with an original (and often self-described as quirky) discovery. I remember when scrunchies or Doc Martens were genuinely a sweet find, for example. But as soon as people start to appreciate this discovery, like when girls made velvet scrunchies a daily staple, it gets slapped with the title of “basic” and instantly becomes something shameful to enjoy.
I’ve found that women especially fall victim to “basic shaming.” It’s disgustingly common that anything a woman is interested in can make her seem shallow and unoriginal. Take her music taste, sense of style, or even her love for astrology, and there’s always a way to use it to invalidate her interests.
Freshman McKenna Pringle believes that being basic isn’t necessarily the same thing as trying too hard to fit in. She confesses that she does enjoy things that may be seen as basic, but she does them for her own enjoyment.
“I think a simple way to put it is conforming to society is something that you do to please others, while being basic can sometimes be done just because that’s what you personally feel comfortable with,” Pringle said.
This is my problem with shaming people for being basic. Most people aren’t basic because they’re desperate to fit society’s mold. In fact, most people do it simply because things that are basic are fun.
It doesn’t make you superior to them if you don’t think so, and it definitely doesn’t make you cool to put people down for the things they enjoy. In fact, it just makes you a jerk.
Freshman Taber Evans classifies himself as “that person who brings a latte into their first class literally every morning” and often feels embarrassed about his lattes and for the other basic trends he likes.
“In the end, it’s just people doing what they enjoy,” Evans said. “ However, I think society, and especially social media, has construed it in a way that it is a bad thing. It is bad to be basic; it’s bad to not have interests that not everybody has, that isn’t unique to you.”
But really, it doesn’t have to be. It’s not hard to just let people enjoy things.
If you find that you identify with a lot of trends that are painted to be basic, that’s okay. If you don’t, that’s okay too. You’re allowed to choose what interests you, what you enjoy, and how you spend your time and money. It’s nobody’s business whether you come to class decked out in Brandy Melville or donning some Nike Elites, or if you come in a completely vintage outfit that no one will ever wear the same way. You’re a good thing just the way you are.
Evans offered some final clarification on the matter, and I couldn’t have said it better myself.
“I guess my final word on that is do what you want,” Evans said. “As long as you enjoy it … pay them b----es no mind!”
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
