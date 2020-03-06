In defense of Biden, and democracy

Editor's Note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
Five years ago, when I was 17 and in high school, my APUSH teacher was telling my classmates and I about a senator from Vermont who was running to challenge Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. She was characteristically brief, going through the cliff notes version of his stances and policies. When she noticed the students showing interest in what she was saying, she quickly added, "He will never, in a million years, be elected," to the laughter of the whole room.
I didn't listen to that. When it came to Bernie Sanders, I followed every piece of news, every primary, every caucus, ensuring that I was up to date with what was happening. I watched Sanders run, and I watched him come close: 45% of the delegates by the convention. It was a respectable showing and highlighted a desire from within the Democratic party for a change in tack. I felt that the case had been made for his policies, even if I was disappointed he hadn't won the nomination. Then, policy was all I paid attention to.
How naive it all seems then. Since the 2016 election, I've watched my country suffer countless humiliations at the hands of a president who didn't even win the popular vote. Courts have been stacked. Congress has been ignored. Treaties have been ripped up. And we've more or less concluded that yes, he can do all of that.
I like Sanders. I believe in his policies and see them as the future of the country. I fully sympathize with his message and have repeated it to others before. And of course, I will vote for him if he is the nominee. But I can not, will not, risk letting Trump win a second term. That is why I am voting for Joe Biden in the primary. In a normal year, I would pick Sanders, but we are not in a normal year. I do not believe Trump is authoritarian out of an intent to be one; rather, I think he is just a clown with a simple mind. But he is laying the groundwork for someone to pick up where he left off.
We've seen the damage that Trump can do by himself. Now imagine if he was smart.
I am genuinely fearful. Trump has not only exposed deep divisions in our country, he has shown how flimsy our checks and balances really are when we stop affording them the respect they need to have any power. The only recourse for policing improper presidential behavior, impeachment, was decided almost entirely on party lines; a true disgrace, in every sense of the word. But more than a disgrace, it was horrifying. After the vote to acquit him of his illegal actions, no senator from either party seemed to truly understand the ramifications of what they had just done.
We are all familiar with this question: If a tree falls in the forest and nobody is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
Let me rephrase: If a president breaks the law and nobody punishes him for it, does the law still apply to him?
De jure, yes. De facto, no.
That impeachment vote undid hundreds of years of legal, political, and social consensus that a president can only act within the bounds of constitutional authority. In plain English, Trump can do whatever he wants. And so can every president in the future.
We've seen before in history that when authoritarianism takes root in democratic systems, it is extremely hard to stop. It happened in Rome with Sulla and Caesar. It happened in Germany with Hitler and the Nazis. We are only at the top of the slide.
The American people do not seem to grasp this fact fully. Whether they do not believe this conclusion or simply have not considered it is an open question, but the reality is the same. We have taken our democratic system of governance for granted, and it has cost us more than we could ever tangibly understand. The fact that we are even asking questions about what authority the Constitution bestows upon Congress versus the president represents a very real degradation in the foundations of government. What we are seeing, before our very eyes, is the decline of American politics into something chaotic and scary.
Sanders is a risk. Ordinarily, I would probably take that risk. But Trump has to go down. I don't want to imagine what happens if he doesn't.
Nick Suarez
UW undergraduate, History 2021
