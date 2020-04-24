For the class of 2020

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
This is how it ends; not with a bang, but quietly. Like leaving a party early unnoticed or saying “this isn’t goodbye” to avoid the sentimentality that goodbyes so often bring, the school year is ending slowly around us, as the world renews itself once again with spring.
This dichotomy couldn’t be starker, as Seattle flourishes under the sun. I think of Ada Limon’s poem, “Instructions on Not Giving Up,” in which she writes “It’s the greening of the trees / that really gets to me.” During this past winter — one of the most difficult winters to get through — I started to pick up the habit of listening for birdsong. Something about the upbeat chirps in the morning and the knowledge that spring was eventually coming gave me the faintest of hope during the darkest of times. Now, birdsong is louder than it’s ever been with the quietude of sheltering at home. It is loud and clear: spring is here. But the birds remind me that summer will come, and soon autumn after that. Time moves forward.
That’s what makes goodbyes both so difficult and frustrating. Goodbyes imply that life will continue even after the goodbye but the possibility of that can be so upsetting. Life goes on, time moves forward, and we still have the day after. Goodbyes require letting go; whether it’s a person in our lives, our routines that revolve around each other, or leaving a former role for yourself behind, they are a hard pill to swallow.
I have never been good at goodbyes, but who ever is? If I could, I would rather just vanish one day and then resume my life the next day starting on the new path. Acknowledging the end is my weakness, something that makes me so uncomfortable I try to avoid it as best I can. Last days at work fill me with dread as we have to exchange the awkward but obligatory “we’ll definitely keep in touch” or “I’m going to miss you so much!” Last days of school filled with “HAGS” and other yearbook signatures meant to memorialize our year spent sitting next to each other while learning sentence diagramming always left me with a bittersweet feeling, excited for what’s next but an almost emptiness from the anticlimactic ending we so often try to avoid. Has there ever been a goodbye celebration that doesn’t feel forced or ends up being a letdown of our expectations? Because the next day, we wake up having to deal with the loss regardless. Let’s not bother with it.
So, there’s a part of me grateful for the quiet way this school year will end and with it, my college experience. Of course there was the grief and disappointment from the realization that there will be no in-person commencement, no end of year celebrations with the RSOs I’m a part of, no formal acknowledgement for what has been accomplished in the last four years. Acknowledging the end might be uncomfortable, but it’s also there for a reason, because it marks not only the end, but a beginning as well.
But those days spent sitting next to someone while learning sentence diagramming led me to a close friend I still correspond with regularly, even though we spent college on opposite ends of the country. The days spent making coffee for customers next to seven other people behind a single bar led to rides to the airport, flowers and cookies dropped off on a bad day, some of my closest friends. College is no different, with every small moment leading to unprecedented self-growth, forms of connections that uplift in the hardest of times, guttural laughs shared, bread broken together, moments of quiet reflection on what’s next. We do not decide on what to do in our next phase of life with public presentations or celebrations. Instead, we make these ongoing decisions with accumulations; conversations over the dinner table with our closest friends, phone calls to our loved ones who might know us better than we know ourselves, quiet moments of deep reflection.
So, this is how it will end. And I will say goodbye to Seattle, the UW campus, my Full Tilt punch card, the countless people who have touched my life during college, the person I was when I first entered college, the person I am now. Because, life goes on and there’s something comforting in the quietness of how it ends. Perhaps it can be filled with birdsong, instead.
Katie Chua
UW undergraduate, Business Administration: Marketing & English: Language and Literature 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.