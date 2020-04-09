My friend’s sweet COVID-19th birthday

My best friend Julia’s 19th birthday was a few days ago and because of social distancing efforts, my friends and I didn’t have a way of celebrating. We wanted to make it special for her, but shelter in place didn’t offer many options.
It felt unfair that her birthday would go unnoticed as they are a time to feel special and appreciated, and no one should feel like theirs is being skipped. These events shouldn't be forgotten because of this pandemic; we still need to have some normality in our lives. We need to focus on things that make us happy, and what makes people more happy than birthday celebrations?
My friends and I spent a lot of time brainstorming what we could do for her. This brainstorm eventually led to a TikTok search, as all brainstorms do. We found a video where friends paraded their cars through the birthday person’s neighborhood, giving them a fun, but socially-distanced celebration.
We decided to surprise her with a parade. We all decorated our cars with “Happy Birthday” signs and decorations. We attached posters and balloons to our cars, making it as close to a typical party as we could. We rolled our windows down and played loud music, hoping to catch everyone’s attention; much to the upset of her neighbors. We made her come outside her house while we all drove by in our line of cars, completely shocking her.
Many cars driving near us were cheering us on, supporting our efforts to make her birthday special, despite the unusual circumstances. The look on her face was priceless. It was something she never expected, as though the deep threat of COVID-19 meant we had forgotten about her birthday, something we never would’ve let happen.
As a follow up to our drive by, we all went online and threw her a Zoom birthday party. We played games and just hung out, giving the illusion that we were all together. There were 10 of us on Zoom for hours just messing around. The longer we stayed in the virtual room, the less it felt like we weren’t physically together and it began to feel normal.
There are ways we can create alternatives to a conventional birthday celebration. This is a time to be OK with getting creative and finding new ways to make a birthday person feel special, especially during this scary time. We can throw birthday parades, online birthday parties, emailed birthday letters, Zoom birthday dinners, and so much more.
Everyone deserves to feel celebrated and important, especially in this time of extreme anxiety and fear. I challenge you to not let spring babies' birthdays be forgotten; you just might have to be a little unique in the way that you celebrate.
Reach contributing writer Haley Toch at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Haleytoch
