Menchavez: The ASUW elections are classist and flawed

Editor's Note: Living in today’s world as a queer person of color has made it clear that spaces are dominated by and fundamentally for white folks. In an effort to reclaim power and uplift marginalized communities, this column acts as a step to holding institutions of power like the UW accountable.
I ran for a position on the ASUW Board of Directors last spring with the intent to bring my work advocating for marginalized communities into the student government. I remember that I had gone to office hours that quarter, and my TA told me that they were approached in the Quad by one of the opposing tickets running against me. This ticket said that I was a random, unqualified, candidate that has never been interested in ASUW before.
My non-ASUW status quickly labeled me as an outsider. My community organizing for queer communities of color off campus and mentorship in programs for historically marginalized communities on campus were invalidated because this wasn’t work within the ASUW community. My treatment throughout the election process revealed the issue of access to ASUW as well as the barriers classism creates for folks who want to make a change.
By equating ASUW experience to a candidate’s capabilities, it reiterates a classist system of power and regurgitates the same circles of people leading the school every year.
“I 100% see classism in ASUW's election process,” junior Cooper Robertson, a 2020 ASUW presidential candidate, said in an email. “A lot of the forums, platforms, and ‘qualifications’ that people hold as important are really just rehashes of titles and experience within groups that some students deem to be important. One of my biggest frustrations is the near-fanatical obsession with titles and liaison-ships and the assumptions that title [equals] experience. Having titles does not equate to completing productive advocacy work.”
This sentiment is a foundation of these elections, where there are certain unspoken parameters that demonstrate one’s worthiness of being a part of the ASUW.
Those who distrusted institutions of power such as the ASUW and isolated themselves from it, only to find the strength to combat this system from within, can’t even do so because a lack of previous experience within the ASUW invalidates their credibility.
Furthermore, there are many barriers to success for students of lower socioeconomic status in the ASUW elections.
“I believe it is not enough for a leader to preach equality, they must be actively anti-classist,” junior Camille Hattwig, a 2020 ASUW presidential candidate, said in an email. “One way for ASUW opportunities to be fully equitable for low-income and marginalized students is by identifying and dismantling structural barriers that result in inadequate representation.”
Hattwig sees classism through aspects such as campaign spending and a candidate’s potential lack of access to professional clothes, reliable internet service, and technology. Furthermore, Hattwig emphasizes how classism lies in the disparities in the whole election process.
“Candidates must dedicate significant free time in order to plan a campaign,” Hattwig said. “Much of campaign work begins as early as fall quarter, and putting in dozens of hours a week by the end of a campaign is a huge burden. Unpaid and unseen work of campaign planning can be nearly impossible for low-income students who, besides taking classes; also oftentimes hold jobs or act as caregivers to family (an essential type of labor often unrecognized by patriarchal and capitalistic norms).”
Robertson agrees and believes that classism played a role in who was elected to the Board of Directors last year.
“One of the most obvious [examples of classism] is the campaign finance aspect,” Robertson said. “While there is a claim that financial disclosures are accurate, there are a multitude of ways in which people can violate the campaign expenditures rules by simply lying.”
Campaign finance disclosures work to ensure that candidates are not going beyond the spending limits, which can be close to $300 depending on the position. Hattwig believes this is inherently classist.
“This is a huge barrier for low-income students and demonstrates an institutionalized expectation that anyone running for ASUW Board has the money to spend on their campaign,” Hattwig said. “If money is time, low-income students are forced to confront the fact that they are working within a completely different timeline than their more privileged peers.”
The ASUW must reconsider the election process and the ways in which it works to uplift only certain archetypes of students year after year.
When students who don’t fit the mold of a typical ASUW candidate rise up and decide they want to advocate for a community on campus that the ASUW turns a blind eye on, it’s important to ensure that these processes are not further contributing to institutionalized barriers by invalidating their experiences.
Running for ASUW has been one of the darkest times of my UW experience. I was constantly battling with my identities and allowing dirty politics of the election to hinder the way that I perceived my work for my communities and my mental health.
I lost the election last spring, but I knew the first week of campaigning that because of who I was, I had already lost.
There are students on campus who have the greatest potential to change the world and have the brightest ideas that can truly impact student experiences, but the lack of access, resources, and classist frameworks from those in the ASUW hinder that potential to ever see the light.
Reach columnist Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.