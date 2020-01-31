What UW Must Do In the Wake Of the Outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus

Editor's Note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
Since the confirmed first death on Jan. 22, the situation of Wuhan virus has been deteriorating rapidly ever since. According to the Chinese official reports, the outbreak has already killed at least 106 people in China till today, dwarfing the number of the notorious SARS, which ended up killing 76 people, making itself potentially the most deadly virus in the past century.
The reality could only be even more intimidating. Video clips relevant to this virus are spreading rapidly on Chinese social media and soon got banned by the incumbent, who alleged that they were faked. One of those videos featured a nurse talking with her relatives as she warned them “the real numbers of the infected people in Wuhan in greater than 100 thousand”, and a “super carrier of the virus will infect 14 people”, thus she warned them “never go out and stay at home”. Another video was taken by a visitor or patient in a hospital, in which dead bodies were lying on the ground with nobody taking care of them. Patients were either sitting on chairs or wandering around hopelessly, hence she said in the video “no one would care about this: even the leaders of the hospital”. Should those videos be true, this could be an absolute humanitarian crisis.
To alleviate the damage caused by this apocalyptic havoc, the Chinese government decided to quarantine 56 million people within 12 cities, which ideally could slow down the process of transmitting, yet as critics argued, it would exacerbate the shortages of medical supplies that forced the hospitals to turn away patients and most importantly, the decision was made in a manner that is far from timely, since 5 million people had already left Wuhan before the lockdown, as the city's mayor claimed in a press conference.
It is thus reasonable to speculate that, during the leeway between its outbreak and the lockdown, patients could have brought the virus to other cities. Unfortunately, this happened: 29 provinces out of 31 in China have Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in their jurisdictions by now. The spokesman of Zhejiang province, for instance, claimed on January 27 that they “are in need of 4 million medical masks and 20,000 disposable surgical gowns in the next 4 days”, indeliably indicating the astounding severity of the situation in Zhejiang province.
However, the U.S. airports are not doing enough to effectively prevent the spreading of the disease in its borders, as they merely screen passengers from Wuhan, that is outpaced by the spreading speed of the disease. Patients from other parts of China, like Zhejiang, could come into any U.S. airports unopposed.
What Must Be Done
In light of the imminent global emergency, I would argue that the UW must develop pertinent policies to proactively prevent the spreading of the disease, and render any possible help to any student, staff, and faculty at the University of Washington community. I also realize that I am not specialized in this field, and I would be grateful for any corrections and advice from any professionals at UW.
1, Providing free masks, gloves, goggles in UW Health Center to current UW student, staff, and faculty, as reports suggested that the disease can be transmitted through the contact of eyes, hence masks alone would not be sufficient.
2, Administering sterling processes on a daily basis within populous areas, including but are not limited to dining areas such as the HUB, the Local Point; shopping area like District Market; popular lecture halls such as the Kane Hall, etc.
3, Rendering inspections for students who recently visited China, not only Wuhan, and coordinating with their professors and TAs to ensure that there will be no academic implications for the inspections. Deadlines for papers and assignments should be postponed, and reimbursements should be provided to them if the inspections lead to the inability to attend lectures and quiz sessions.
I sincerely hope that the UW community should collaborate to deliver a safer campus for each and everyone. Meanwhile, I will keep praying for anyone who suffers during this catastrophe till the day it ends.
Take care and be safe.
Taichi Ho
UW Student, Political Science 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.