Kumar: Seeing a new blue

Editor’s Note: Language is the way we communicate within our culture, and the way we learn about other cultures. This column seeks to explore the benefits of language acquisition, and how it contributes to self-growth and introspective understanding.
Learning a new language can teach us to pinpoint several tangible differences in our world. Whether improving our ability to learn or increasing our open-mindedness, language brings changes from which we can grow from.
According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Russian speakers were more quick to discriminate between different shades of blue than English speakers because “Russian makes an obligatory distinction between lighter blues (‘goluboy’) and darker blues (‘siniy’).” Karina Shirokova, a native Russian speaker, sees these dimensions of blue all around her.
“I look at the differences,” Shirokova said. “I am more drawn to differences because I appreciate and I feel like I can grow from them.”
The structural differences in language often prioritize different facets of the world. They tend to lean into certain experiences or events that happen in everyday life. The way we choose our majors and areas of specialization are similar to how language tends to prioritize certain aspects of communication.
For example, English speakers were better at characterization when giving eyewitness testimony for accidents. A Stanford University study found that English speakers used more direct language and sentence structure than Japanese speakers.
Learning one language lets us hone in on one aspect of communicating. However, multilingual people take the best of both worlds when it comes to identifying details. The different syntaxes and words within each language give each individual a unique perspective.
All this switching between languages may seem tedious, but that is precisely why researchers suggest that language learning has a powerful cognitive benefit.
Several retrospective studies suggest that the increased brain activity found in bilingual speakers may very well hold a protective shield against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. A study also found that the onset of dementia could be delayed up to 4.5 years.
Learning a new language could be one the best new habits you pick up. It also may teach us to leave our social safety nets.
Though growing up I was a rather social person, talking to strangers was something that I was advised against. Reasonably so, children should not talk to random adults for safety reasons.
So naturally, at the budding age of 18, I started my journey to break every rule I was taught when I was young. One particular experience resonates personally with me was the time I learned Russian swear words.
It happened in a coffee shop in the Issaquah Highlands while chatting with a friend.
My ears perked up. An old Russian couple started talking in fluent Russian right behind me. My entire quarter of Russian 101 flooded into my head as I pieced together words from their sentences and slowly derived meaning.
After what felt like hours of asking my friend whether I should talk to them to practice, I mustered up the courage and finally blurted out “vy govorite' po russki,” meaning “do you speak Russian?”
I did not think it was going to end well. My face started to heat up as they looked over in my direction. But slowly, their faces started to brighten up.
One sentence led into a 45 minute conversation in Russian and English, albeit both broken. We discussed school, life, and traveling abroad in Russia.
I asked if they could teach me some colloquial phrases to gain a better understanding of how Russians actually spoke. I wrote down all the phrases I could on a tiny napkin so I would never forget that moment.
Among the best phrases were “bulavki i igolki” meaning “pins and needles” and one of my favorites, “shila v zhope,” which means “awl in the ass.”
After having that conversation, I felt a bittersweet sense of achievement. I am grateful that I managed to have that experience, but I was always asking myself, what other experiences was I missing out on? Who could I have talked to only if I had known Russian a little earlier?
That Russian couple decidedly changed my view on approaching new situations. New languages teach us to explore new views. They force us out of our comfort zone to where we will grow as people. No one becomes fluent in a language just by reading and listening. You must speak up and seek that growth. You must seek that new blue.
What are we missing when we remain monolingual?
“A whole other side,” Anahita Gharai, native Farsi speaker, said.
