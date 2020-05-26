UW furloughs health care heroes

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit letters to the editor in response to important campus issues. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
I spent my Friday night at my kitchen table, face glued to my computer, in a Zoom meeting with representatives of UW Medicine. I had been there for 19 hours already, including the five hours from Thursday’s meeting.
I am a medical lab scientist and member of SEIU 925. Along with several other members, I bargained with UW Medicine regarding their already-in-progress decision to furlough their employees.
We bargained for explicit protections for the most vulnerable workers and respect for seniority among the longest-tenured. We bargained for a quantifiable definition of success for ending the furloughs when they reached the designated savings goal. We bargained for specific language in terms of when patient volume approached normalcy again so that patients wouldn’t get substandard care from understaffed, overworked departments. We bargained for UW Medicine to abide by the layoff language that is already present in our current contract, language requiring 30 days' notice prior to any layoff.
From the beginning, we agreed that employees could choose to volunteer immediately, but many of our members need time to plan for the impacts of these furloughs. That’s why we agreed to the 30-day notice in the first place.
Furloughs always come in a time of emergency for an employer, but UW Medicine doesn’t experience the same impact of this emergency we are experiencing. Along with hundreds of thousands in the state, some of us are in the process of fighting identity theft as a result of open fraudulent claims of our unemployment benefits, leaving us without the ability to claim those benefits.
We deserve time to figure out how we’ll meet our financial obligations, feed our families, and survive without an income during this contractually-protected time. We bargained for UW Medicine to commit to giving us a concrete plan on how they are going to execute these furloughs that will affect our lives. They did not.
We preferred to discuss these proposals for protections individually to better come to agreement. Instead, UW Medicine had nothing to offer initially and at the end, we were presented with only a package deal: Give up rights already mutually agreed upon by accepting the “unprecedented 7 days’ notice for a layoff” language and get the protections or get nothing.
They failed to come to any agreement with SEIU 925. They failed their workers. By failing their workers, they have failed their patients and students, and everyone who cares about them.
They’ve called us health care "heroes" for continuing to go to work and take care of people during this pandemic, but the furlough notice I got today tells me they're about to pay us what they really think of us: nothing.
These are uncertain times, but one thing is certain: Now is the time to act. Now is the time to step up and show UW Medicine that we will not be bullied. We will persist. We will fight tooth and nail and we will not stop.
We deserve better, and so do you.
Courtney Nygaard
UW Medicine medical lab scientist
