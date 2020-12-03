First-generation freshmen: Grit during a pandemic

Currently, many first-generation freshmen are learning how to navigate through the difficult situations of college — and they’re doing it during a pandemic.
One of the difficulties first-generation students face is the fact that we are a living investment, working to fulfill not just our own expectations but also those of our parents.
Naturally, this places a lot of stress on us, beyond our already exhausting personal feelings of failure that comes with being a student. Letting down the people who matter so much to us outweighs all of those personal feelings.
Because of these constant pressures, factors such as isolating environments, identity crises, and growing anxieties of an uncertain future are nothing new to us.
“When I first got to UW, I was kind of struggling with my classes,” Janeth Robles-Navarro, a freshman, said. “I was just having a really hard time, and my parents saw that, but they couldn't necessarily do anything about it just because they didn't know how to help me, or they just didn't know how to really comfort me and make sure that I'm okay.”
Statistically, first-generation students generally graduate at lower rates due to socioeconomic reasons, as there is a broader disconnect between them and education. Additionally, many first-generation students have intersecting experiences that are impacted by racial disparities, financial instability, and low self-esteem, which further discourage the idea of higher education.
This does not mean that first-generation students are not hard workers or cannot achieve success. In fact, many are observed as having extraordinary grit and resilience to overcome challenges in life and in the learning environment.
“To me, being a first-generation student, it brings me a lot of pride because I know that it's something that my parents weren't able to accomplish,” Robles-Navarro said. “I have always said that they are my motivation, because like I said, it's not only my dreams that I'm trying to fulfill, it’s also their dreams. So, it's just knowing that one day I'll make them proud, which I know they already are, but that one day I will be able to say, well, I really did that and that they will be there by my side.”
During a particularly difficult year, online learning has presented itself to be an additional challenge on top of the socioeconomic factors — students feel that aspects of in-person learning that contributed to their overall education have now been removed. Conflicts, such as social isolation, screen fatigue, and lack of accessibility, have instead been added to their education.
“I remember telling my parents, ‘There has to be in-person. I can never do online school. I’m not an online learner,’” Kjirstin Foresman, a freshman, said. “I had to at least have my math or my science classes in person for me to retain anything.”
Socialization is fundamental to make connections with peers and educators. This has been affected by the virtual component of online learning, with students reporting that they feel like they are missing a sense of community.
“I think the first few weeks of being here was crucial in my social setup, and I kind of over- exerted myself and put myself out there a lot to meet people,” Foresman said. “It was hard for me because, on top of being in a huge school, I can't be overwhelmed and take a second from everything. I have to get out there and meet people.”
Although coming with negative impacts, online learning has opened opportunities for the future of education, as the integration of technology has improved. In fact, students report that online learning has helped shape their curriculum to be more “individualized.”
“Now that I'm here, and I'm doing it, it's OK,” Foresman said. “It's definitely different, but I don't think that I'm necessarily missing out on anything, because I have no prior experience of what college is typically like before the pandemic. I think the UW does a really good job in making resources available.”
As online learning has reimagined the future of education, current and future first-generation freshmen have been presented with both new opportunities and challenges that may redefine their academic experience.
“Don't be so critical of yourself,” Foresman said. “Everyone else is struggling too. It's hard to be easy on yourself, especially being a first-generation. We forget to credit ourselves that nobody else did this for us.”
Reach contributing writer Kevin Min at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @astroboykev
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.