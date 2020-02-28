Homelessness in the U-District community

As of recently, I have witnessed homeless youth in the libraries and buildings at our Seattle campus. On February 11, I witnessed a group of approximately six camped out in one of the libraries. A librarian talked to them about their belongings and about how long they could stay.
After the librarian left, the group verbally argued among themselves. A young woman who had been resting screamed in frustration, not wanting to be relocated. The UW police arrived 5-10 minutes later and talked to them with respect. The woman who screamed told the officers she was five months pregnant and questioned why anyone would kick a pregnant woman out onto the streets. After the officers left, the group began packing up to leave. The woman continued to speak audibly to nobody in particular, saying that “we will all end up homeless one day.”
This is a fear I live with every day and I have a stable job and an apartment with my partner. Since that day, I have seen members of the group on campus. This morning, a young man was on a bench when I entered a building where I have class at 8:30 a.m. That same man was sitting at the same bench when I left my evening class at 5:50 p.m. I strongly believe the UW has a responsibility to this community. The rise of homelessness and violent crime in the U-District is unacceptable. UW needs to address these crises. As a UW student, the inaction appalls me.
Amber Christiansen
UW undergraduate, Political Science 2020
